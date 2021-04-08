Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS App spotlight

Tweetbot, Twitter's handy utility tool, launches new features

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
Apr 08, 2021, 8:54 AM
Tweetbot, Twitter's handy utility tool, launches new features
If you're an avid Twitter user, you're likely either using or have come across the handy little tool app by the name of Tweetbot. It provides plenty of Twitter functions and customizations to streamline your experience that aren't even available on the desktop website. 

Tweetbot allows you to filter your feed by various topics, and switch between those lists and your main feed with the utmost convenience. It's ad-free and lets you mute keywords or people, turn off auto-play on videos on your feed, displays your timeline in chronological order (rather than "suggesting" items) and offers a variety of visual themes, custom fonts, and other useful functions. It can greatly enhance a user's Twitter experience all around and costs $0.99/month or $5.99/year, available only on iOS.

A new update to Twitter's handy utility app has been caught by 9to5Mac. Aside to the customary bug fixes, Tweetbot Version 6.1 introduces even more custom themes for your visual comfort. There is a high-contrast Light theme, aesthetic and particularly helpful for anyone struggling with fuzzy vision. The other is a sweet new dark theme, great for night-time browsing and easy on the eyes. 

The update package also comes with a new set of custom icons, and a fully redesigned video player with support for PiP. (Picture-in-Picture are pop-out players which let you keep watching a video in a corner of the screen while doing other things on your phone.)

Tweetbot 6.1 has already been released to all Tweetbot subscribers on iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad and Mac devices.


