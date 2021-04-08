Tweetbot, Twitter's handy utility tool, launches new features





9to5Mac. Aside to the customary bug fixes, Tweetbot Version 6.1 introduces even more custom themes for your visual comfort. There is a high-contrast Light theme, aesthetic and particularly helpful for anyone struggling with fuzzy vision. The other is a sweet new dark theme, great for night-time browsing and easy on the eyes.





The update package also comes with a new set of custom icons, and a fully redesigned video player with support for PiP. (Picture-in-Picture are pop-out players which let you keep watching a video in a corner of the screen while doing other things on your phone.)





Tweetbot 6.1 has already been released to all Tweetbot subscribers on iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad and Mac devices.

Tweetbot allows you to filter your feed by various topics, and switch between those lists and your main feed with the utmost convenience. It's ad-free and lets you mute keywords or people, turn off auto-play on videos on your feed, displays your timeline in chronological order (rather than "suggesting" items) and offers a variety of visual themes, custom fonts, and other useful functions. It can greatly enhance a user's Twitter experience all around and costs $0.99/month or $5.99/year, available only on iOS.