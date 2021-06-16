Turn your Apple Watch into a weird-looking bedside clock with this glass dock

Turn your Apple Watch into a weird-looking bedside clock with this glass dock0
Let’s be honest, sometimes, when we wake up our eyes need a few minutes to remember how to work again. Especially in the mornings after a night out and some drinks were involved. Not to mention, a lot of us wear glasses or contact lenses, and they are not something we can go to bed with.
However, enlarged numbers and letters are not all that this designer accessory has to offer. It also has integrated sound channels that amplify your alarm giving more oomph to your smartwatch. What’s more, there’s even a function that lets you wake up the display, and it achieves that by NightWatch’s own patented system.
Note that the dock does not come with a charger. It is intended to work with the one from your Apple Watch. It does, however, come with a cord chamber for wire management.
I’ve got to say I’m in love with this little guy. I wonder if a version in the form of a phone stand is a viable idea. Nevertheless, the NightWatch seems like one well-thought-out and beautifully designed accessory in a sea of many others for Apple products.