Total Wireless ditches Verizon branding to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees

In fact, according to the Verizon Value CMO, under whose umbrella are also prepaid juggernauts like Straight Talk or Visible, the move comes as " we need to rebrand this to show up in a way that is appealing to and helpful to the consumers and really shows what we stand for, which is speed, network and empowering these customers to fuel their days ."





After initiating its own rebranding, Verizon now turns to its prepaid Value brands, trying to separate them into clearer market segments and target each new logo to specific customers. With Total Wireless, which caters to the Hispanic audience, the value propositions include free phones with 5G connectivity, as well as the prepaid carrier's rare 5-year plan price guarantee.









This is not what potential subscribers " living in urban, walkable communities " associate with the Verizon branding, so the carrier ditched it altogether, but kept the red color in the new Total logo to keep some connection with the mothership.





Cheryl Gresham, CMO of Verizon Value, July '24





The Total Wireless rebranding came as a customer survey showed that 67% of its subscribers thought it is offering Verizon plans or phone deals, and the same could be had in Verizon stores. Total then ran its first Superbowl ad in Spanish on Univision and is now gunning to reach its target audience without any Verizon branding help.