Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Top 5 side-scrolling games for Android phones and tablets

By
9comments
Top 5 side-scrolling games for Android phones and tablets
Ever since Nintendo launched the first Mario game, introducing us to what was about to become the world's most famous plumber, the world was charmed by side-scrolling games. While such games have faded out of popularity on the PC and consoles, the mobile landscape turned out to be the perfect incubator for side-scrolling games to regain their lost popularity and reach new heights in terms of gameplay.

When compiling this list of the best side-scrolling games for Android, we aimed to diversify our picks as much as possible. As such, we've selected games based on multiple criteria such as graphics, gameplay, and atmosphere.

Another thing that we'd like you to bear in mind that these are just a few recommendations to get you started. The Google Play Store is riddled with side-scrolling games, and you'll certainly find other interesting titles lurking in the shadows of the store. 


https://s-cdn.phonearena.com/images/nothumb_user_300x300.png
Mihai A. Tech news journalist
Mihai Andrici is a former news writer at PhoneArena. He's produced a large body of content during his PhoneArena run, drawing on years of experience in the field. Mihai's coverage touched on various topics, from Android phones to Apple ecosystem products. In addition, he was quite active in bringing the latest mobile tech deals to PhoneArena readers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless