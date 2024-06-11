Top 5 side-scrolling games for Android phones and tablets









Another thing that we'd like you to bear in mind that these are just a few recommendations to get you started. The Google Play Store is riddled with side-scrolling games, and you'll certainly find other interesting titles lurking in the shadows of the store.

Ever since Nintendo launched the first Mario game, introducing us to what was about to become the world's most famous plumber, the world was charmed by side-scrolling games. While such games have faded out of popularity on the PC and consoles, the mobile landscape turned out to be the perfect incubator for side-scrolling games to regain their lost popularity and reach new heights in terms of gameplay.When compiling this list of the best side-scrolling games for Android, we aimed to diversify our picks as much as possible. As such, we've selected games based on multiple criteria such as graphics, gameplay, and atmosphere.