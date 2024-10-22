Tiny but powerful: the Baseus PicoGo 45W charger is all your iPhone 16 needs!
This story is sponsored by Baseus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Apple’s iPhone 16 series is out and, as expected, they are great phones. But also as expected — they come without chargers. In the modern day, the headache of choosing the correct, efficient, and safe charger falls to you — the user.
And picking an optimal charging is now a bit harder, since the iPhone 16 series can now draw up to 45W power, which means that if you want optimal performance, your old plug won’t cut it!
Thankfully, Baseus is here to make that choice super-easy. Introducing:
Baseus PicoGo 45W
The PicoGo 45W is a brand-new GaN charger that employs all the latest developments in charging tech. Its power distribution chip is sourced from the same manufacturer that Apple uses for the iPhones, and comes with safety mechanisms preventing overcharging and overheating. A smart temperature control specifically checks 200 times per second for any signs of heat building up.
Available in multiple colors and plugs
Thanks to stacking internal components, the PicoGo is very portable, but does not sacrifice power. In 30 minutes, it charges an iPhone 16 Pro to 55%, and a Galaxy S24 to 61%.
GaN technology is extremely energy-efficient, which means you get less heat and more power to your device. The PicoGo 45W is 93% energy efficient, and whatever gets transformed into heat inside the charger is quickly dissipated by graphene and polymer silicone-based potting that are integrated into the build.
The Baseus PicoGo 45W is TÜV Rheinland certified — a set of rigorous standards are met to ensure completely safe charging of your devices.
Charge more than your phone
At 45W power, you can charge more than a phone — the PicoGo 45W can juice up your tablet or even portable-class laptops like the MacBook Air. Thanks to the efficiency of the output and the smart power distribution chip, the PicoGo 45W can be your one charger for all your gadgets.
The USB C plug supports all the common charging protocols (PD3.0/PPS/QC3.0/FCP/SCP/AFC), ensuring that it can power any contemporary electronic device. From your laptop and tablet, to smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds. It will always charge at optimal power and speed for the currently connected device.
AirPods Pro case for size
The PicoGo 45W measures at 1.5 x 1.3 x 1.3 inches — it’s tiny and easy to fit in any bag, any compartment, so it can be your top choice for work travel or vacations.
