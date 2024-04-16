Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Threads finally testing chronological search results

By
Software updates Apps
Threads chronological search results
Threads, Meta's answer to Twitter (X), keeps testing new features quite often, also given the fact the platform itself is somewhat new. Now, 9to5Mac reports about a search option that's going to make everyone's life easier. Threads is going to let you see recent search results, finally.

Threads working on a second option for search result: "Latest"


Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the news when a group of users noticed a new button for sorting search results. The users saw a button that allowed them to sort by the most recent instead of suggested by the algorithm.

Currently, that feature is being tested with a small number of people. They will have two buttons now: Top and Latest. Top will show suggested search results, while Latest will show all the posts that match the search terms in the order they were posted. Basically, your 'standard' search result list (if you were born and grew up before the social media algorithm age).


The new option will allow users to search in real-time and interact with others during live events, for example. Strangely though, Mosseri said last year that there were no plans to introduce chronological search to Threads over concerns for safety. Yep, but now it seems Meta is planning to make the feature available. As it should, in my humble opinion.

Unfortunately, though, the feature is still being tested and we don't have the exact timeline for its official release.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?

Latest News

Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless