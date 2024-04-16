Up Next:
Threads finally testing chronological search results
Threads, Meta's answer to Twitter (X), keeps testing new features quite often, also given the fact the platform itself is somewhat new. Now, 9to5Mac reports about a search option that's going to make everyone's life easier. Threads is going to let you see recent search results, finally.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the news when a group of users noticed a new button for sorting search results. The users saw a button that allowed them to sort by the most recent instead of suggested by the algorithm.
The new option will allow users to search in real-time and interact with others during live events, for example. Strangely though, Mosseri said last year that there were no plans to introduce chronological search to Threads over concerns for safety. Yep, but now it seems Meta is planning to make the feature available. As it should, in my humble opinion.
Threads working on a second option for search result: "Latest"
Currently, that feature is being tested with a small number of people. They will have two buttons now: Top and Latest. Top will show suggested search results, while Latest will show all the posts that match the search terms in the order they were posted. Basically, your 'standard' search result list (if you were born and grew up before the social media algorithm age).
Unfortunately, though, the feature is still being tested and we don't have the exact timeline for its official release.
