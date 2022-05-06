This sleek 27" all-in-one PC connects to your phone and has a rotating screen





The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 as it is eloquently called is similar to existing rotating screens, but is one of very few all-in-ones with such a functionality. It also comes a successor to an original model released last year that had riveting success. Having a vertical screen is great for social media apps like Instagram and TikTok, but it's far from only that as business users often use these screens for easier navigation of press releases and other documents.





The new feature this year, however, is effortless connectivity for smartphones and laptops. You can wirelessly cast your smartphone to the Yoga AIO 7, provided your phone supports one of the following standards: DLNA, AirPlay, Miracast, or LeLink.





This includes most phones. iPhones support AirPlay, most Samsung Galaxy models come with Miracast support, and only Pixel models do not support Miracast. If you want to connect a laptop, the only thing you need is a functioning USB-C port to extend the laptop screen to the Yoga AIO 7 and us it as a second screen.









And what a second screen it makes: you get a 27" 4K panel with 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, meaning you will get more vibrant colors than most panels that are limited to just sRGB colors. For easier viewing, the monitor also tilts at 5- and 15-degree angles, and can be lifted up to 72mm. The all-in-one also comes with 5W JBL speakers, more powerful than the previous model.





The bad news is that Lenovo will not be selling the Yoga AIO 7 in North America, so users in the US and Canada will have to look for something similar, if it ever appears. In other countries where the Lenovo AIO 7 will be available, it will sell at prices starting from $1,599.









And here is a list of the specs that the PC comes with, in case you are interested:





AMD Ryzen 7 6800H / Ryzen 5 6600H APU options

Up to a Radeon RX 6600M dGPU with 8 GB VRAM

16 / 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 1 TB NVMe SSD storage

Wi-Fi 6 + BT 5.0

Port selection: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB 2.0, 1x USB-C 2.0, DisplayPort video out, GbE jack, audio combo jack

External 170 W PSU

12.39 kg (27.32 lbs) weight

Cloud Gray color



Do you mirror your phone or cast it to an external screen or a TV? Let us know whether this function alone will sell you on such a PC in the comments right below.





