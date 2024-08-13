This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
T-Mobile layoffs reorganization
A massive reorganization is coming to T-Mobile, per a new leak.

Over the last few months, many alleged employees working at T-Mobile and its third-party retailers have come forward with complaints regarding the company's pushy sales tactics that often border on fraudulent.

This has started having an effect on the company's image on social media, which is apparently why Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile's Consumer Group is furious.

To clean up the mess and improve its public perception, T-Mobile is rumored to make many sweeping changes this month. Some managing directors and vice presidents will allegedly be fired and the company will switch to a three-store model, which will include neighbourhood and experience stores and store-in-stores.

Whether other jobs will be impacted remains to be seen, but reorganizations often involve layoffs. This would be shocking, considering the company laid off 5,000 employees or 7 percent of the workforce just last year. Those reductions largely affected corporate, technology, and back-office roles and also reduced the middle management layers.

It's worth pointing out that during that wave of job cuts, retail and customer care employees were not affected. Also, at that time, CEO Mike Sievert said that it wasn't expecting any more layoffs for the foreseeable future, so another round of job cuts would be an about-face.

Before that, the company had axed more than 2,000 positions as part of organizational shifts in July 2022. At that time, market development managers and retail associate managers were among the positions that were affected.

While customers who have been complaining about getting scammed during store visits might appreciate the shake-up, another batch of layoffs is unlikely to be well-received, especially considering that T-Mobile  generated industry-leading revenue during the second quarter and had the best Q2 in terms of postpaid customer additions.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
