Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities

By
0comments
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Reps working in T-Mobile's corporate stores aren't the only ones forced to meet certain performance and  sales metrics in order to keep their jobs. Reps working at authorized T-Mobile retail stores also have metrics to meet. The problem is that the pressure to meet these goals can lead some reps to use shady sales tactics to raise their commissions. A former rep who was working for one of T-Mobile's authorized retailers had some interesting things to say on social media after he got fired for having low numbers.

First of all, let's clear one thing up immediately. While this rep said that he worked for one of the larger third-party T-Mobile retailers, it was not Arch Telecom. Reps working for Arch have been accused of committing many of the same fraudulent activities as reps working at T-Mobile corporate stores such as adding lines and accessories to a customer's account that the customer never authorized. Arch Telecom recently promised to get back on the straight and narrow path.

In his social media post, Reddit subscriber Technical-Carpet-428 said that his numbers (performance and sales) were lower than those who were members of his team because they were "giant scammers." He says that he was encouraged everyday to "cram" customer accounts with unauthorized purchases to raise his numbers. Even worse, team members would use his dealer code when scamming customers which means that he could have been accused of committing fraudulent and illegal acts that he was not responsible for.

"I got fired from my sales job at a TPR store for bad numbers compared to my team, who were giant scammers. I was encouraged daily to cram customer accounts, and had my dealer code used frequently to scam customers without my knowledge.

I have collected a LOT of evidence and documentation of this. I am considering taking the whistleblower route. Seems these scamming tactics go at least 2 levels above store manager. Is it worth it?"-Former rep at a T-Mobile authorized retail store

Recommended Stories
But his former colleagues might have something to be worried about. The fired rep says that he has collected evidence and documentation of what has been going on. And this evidence probably was not collected just to get his former team members in trouble but might have been gathered to save the rep's own reputation. After all, he claims that colleagues committed third-degree felonies with his credentials.

Another Reddit user with the username of Gheatoy said, "It is the essence of T-Mobile now. They gonna come out and say "oh noooo don't do that! You need to advocate for the customer!" Then punish you when you don't outright commit fraud." This is the problem that T-Mobile and the other major wireless firms face. They want their reps to meet metrics that are apparently set too high and for most of them, the only way to do so is to do something illegal. And so management and executives look the other way.

We've said it before and we'll say it again. Just like it moved the industry away from two-year contracts and subsidized contracts, T-Mobile could revamp how reps are paid in the industry. Back then, T-Mobile was known for putting the customer first; now the focus appears to be on its stockholders.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low

Latest News

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless