Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities

First of all, let's clear one thing up immediately. While this rep said that he worked for one of the larger third-partyretailers, it was not Arch Telecom. Reps working for Arch have been accused of committing many of the same fraudulent activities as reps working atcorporate stores such as adding lines and accessories to a customer's account that the customer never authorized. Arch Telecom recently promised to get back on the straight and narrow path





In his social media post, Reddit subscriber Technical-Carpet-428 said that his numbers (performance and sales) were lower than those who were members of his team because they were "giant scammers." He says that he was encouraged everyday to "cram" customer accounts with unauthorized purchases to raise his numbers. Even worse, team members would use his dealer code when scamming customers which means that he could have been accused of committing fraudulent and illegal acts that he was not responsible for.







But his former colleagues might have something to be worried about. The fired rep says that he has collected evidence and documentation of what has been going on. And this evidence probably was not collected just to get his former team members in trouble but might have been gathered to save the rep's own reputation. After all, he claims that colleagues committed third-degree felonies with his credentials.





Another Reddit user with the username of Gheatoy said, "It is the essence of T-Mobile now. They gonna come out and say "oh noooo don't do that! You need to advocate for the customer!" Then punish you when you don't outright commit fraud." This is the problem that T-Mobile and the other major wireless firms face. They want their reps to meet metrics that are apparently set too high and for most of them, the only way to do so is to do something illegal. And so management and executives look the other way.





