Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance

By
0comments
iOS Apple
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
Advancements in battery tech haven't been keeping up with improvements in smartphones. This means that most top smartphones have to be charged every day and only a few can get through two days of use, but only if you are very careful. While manufacturers like Apple have their own tips for maximizing battery life, that hasn't stopped people from coming up with hacks of their own and a new report has brought one to light that may actually be doing the opposite.

BGR has spotted an updated document on Apple's website that says that the only time you should close an app is when it's unresponsive or frozen.

This important nugget of information is easy to ignore and you might not think much of it, but if it's something that you do, you might want to drop the habit as you are not doing your iPhone any favor by closing apps.

There is a myth that closing apps running in the background improves performance and boosts battery life but that's not true. When you move to a different app, apps that you were previously using are set to a suspended state in which they don't use system resources.

Most apps use a very small amount of energy in the background, so you won't gain much by closing them. In fact, it's counterproductive to close apps as soon as you are done with them to conserve battery life as some experts believe more energy is required to load an app compared to jumping back into it.

Loading an app from scratch also means that it has to be initialized from storage, which theoretically makes your iPhone slower. 

If you don't like charging your iPhone very often, there are other steps you can take to make it last longer, including dimming the screen and enabling Low Power Mode.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)

Latest News

HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Samsung Internet Browser Beta app adds useful new features
Samsung Internet Browser Beta app adds useful new features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless