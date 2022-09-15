The only iPhone that will likely arrive on time is the iPhone 14 Plus
The first iPhone 14 units are finally here. Apple debuted its iPhone 14 lineup on September 7th, alongside new Apple Watch models and the AirPods Pro 2.
While most of the iPhone 14 models are set to arrive tomorrow (September 16th), when general availability officially begins, some lucky few have already gotten their hands on them.
But even if the general availability of the iPhone 14 Plus is some time away, we can already tell that not many people are interested in Apple’s wildcard offering.
According to an article by MacRumors, the iPhone 14 Plus is the only model of the bunch that is not facing any delivery delays. The pre-orders of the 14 Plus, opened alongside those of the standard 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. While the latter three could come days or even weeks later than anticipated, the iPhone 14 Plus is set to arrive on time. This is mainly because of the (very) weak demand on users’ side. This reinforces data shared by prominent tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via twitter that the iPhone 14 Plus is not all that popular.
Apparently, this shift in strategy is failing. So while the iPhone 14 Plus might arrive on time, odds are not many people will order one to benefit from that fact.
Why most, you might ask? For some reason, the iPhone 14 Plus, this year’s newcomer, will not be available on September 16th. Instead, the latter will formally launch in October.
The iPhone Plus is the spiritual successor of the iPhone mini, which adopts the opposite strategy of its predecessor. With the mini, the idea was to give a powerful iPhone in a small package. With the Plus, the main premise is to allow non-Pro users to benefit from a larger screen, without paying for the wildly expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max.
