 The only iPhone that will likely arrive on time is the iPhone 14 Plus - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

The only iPhone that will likely arrive on time is the iPhone 14 Plus

Apple
5
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The only iPhone that will likely arrive on time is the iPhone 14 Plus
The first iPhone 14 units are finally here. Apple debuted its iPhone 14 lineup on September 7th, alongside new Apple Watch models and the AirPods Pro 2.
 

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro is available to order at AT&T with saving of up to $1,000 when signing a new contract and a trade-in of an eligible device.
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Pre-order at AT&T

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with Verizon too. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch.
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Pre-order at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also available to order at AT&T with a carrier plan and savings of up to $1,000 when trading-in an eligible device.
$1000 off (91%)
$99 99
$1099 99
Pre-order at AT&T

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

You can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for $99.99 with Verizon too. Just trade-in an eligible device and get an instalment plan. Receive a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch.
$1000 off (91%)
$99 99
$1099 99
Pre-order at Verizon

While most of the iPhone 14 models are set to arrive tomorrow (September 16th), when general availability officially begins, some lucky few have already gotten their hands on them.

Why most, you might ask? For some reason, the iPhone 14 Plus, this year’s newcomer, will not be available on September 16th. Instead, the latter will formally launch in October.

But even if the general availability of the iPhone 14 Plus is some time away, we can already tell that not many people are interested in Apple’s wildcard offering.

Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is now available to order at AT&T. Save big on the new Apple device with a new carrier plan and a trade-in with which you can get it for free.
$800 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$799 99
Pre-order at AT&T

Apple iPhone 14

Get the iPhone 14 for free with Verizon too. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch.
$800 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$799 99
Pre-order at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Order the Plus version of the iPhone 14 now from AT&T. Save big by getting the device for free with an eligible trade-in.
$900 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$899 99
Pre-order at AT&T

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Get the iPhone 14 Plus for just $99 with Verizon. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch.
$800 off (89%) Trade-in
$99 99
$899 99
Pre-order at Verizon

According to an article by MacRumors, the iPhone 14 Plus is the only model of the bunch that is not facing any delivery delays. The pre-orders of the 14 Plus, opened alongside those of the standard 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. While the latter three could come days or even weeks later than anticipated, the iPhone 14 Plus is set to arrive on time. This is mainly because of the (very) weak demand on users’ side. This reinforces data shared by prominent tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via twitter that the iPhone 14 Plus is not all that popular.

The iPhone Plus is the spiritual successor of the iPhone mini, which adopts the opposite strategy of its predecessor. With the mini, the idea was to give a powerful iPhone in a small package. With the Plus, the main premise is to allow non-Pro users to benefit from a larger screen, without paying for the wildly expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apparently, this shift in strategy is failing. So while the iPhone 14 Plus might arrive on time, odds are not many people will order one to benefit from that fact.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Incredible Galaxy S22 Ultra deal shaves nearly $200 off the price of Samsung's magnificent flagship
Incredible Galaxy S22 Ultra deal shaves nearly $200 off the price of Samsung's magnificent flagship
'Ultra-high frequency' Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be too fast for its own good
'Ultra-high frequency' Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be too fast for its own good
Walmart now lets you try clothes on a virtual model of you by using only your iPhone
Walmart now lets you try clothes on a virtual model of you by using only your iPhone
Coming soon: save songs from YouTube Shorts directly to a YouTube Music playlist
Coming soon: save songs from YouTube Shorts directly to a YouTube Music playlist
The iPhone 14 Plus might be doing worse than the iPhone 12 and 13 mini did
The iPhone 14 Plus might be doing worse than the iPhone 12 and 13 mini did
Scooch, MasterCard, only Visa beats Apple Pay transactions now
Scooch, MasterCard, only Visa beats Apple Pay transactions now

Popular stories

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless