The next iPad Pro may have a ridiculous amount of storage





The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are available in five storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Most users don't need 2TB on a tablet but it can come in handy if you shoot a lot of high-resolution videos.





Apple could be planning a 4TB option for next year, according to South Korean blogger yeux1122 . 4TB definitely sounds excessive, so it's best to take this rumor with a hypertension-inducing amount of salt.





That said, storage gets used up rather quickly if you have a lot of media files on your tablet, so there might be folks who'd pay for an iPad Pro with 4TB of storage.





Rumors suggest that Apple wants to position the 2023 iPad Pro as a laptop-like slate. The company is apparently even planning a revamped aluminum Magic Keyboard with a bigger trackpad for the new lineup.





The new slates may switch to OLED screens and will be powered by the next-generation M3 chip. The larger model is expected to have a slightly bigger 13-inch screen.





MacRumors thinks that Apple might increase the base storage to 256GB after the introduction of a 4TB model. After all, six storage options would be a bit too much, and besides, the 128GB model doesn't support ProRes video, so perhaps it's time to stop offering a 128GB variant.





Since higher-capacity iPad Pro models have more RAM than base models, there's a possibility that the 4TB iPad Pro will have 24GB or even 32GB of RAM.