Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

The next iPad Pro may have a ridiculous amount of storage

Apple Tablets
The next iPad Pro may have a ridiculous amount of storage
Apple reportedly came close to releasing a giant 14-inch iPad Pro this year but backed out at the last moment. An iPad Pro refresh is still very much on the cards for 2024. Bloomberg expects it to be the biggest upgrade since 2018 and it appears that in addition to the previously rumored improvements, the slate will also offer a new storage option.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are available in five storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Most users don't need 2TB on a tablet but it can come in handy if you shoot a lot of high-resolution videos. 

Apple could be planning a 4TB option for next year, according to South Korean blogger yeux1122. 4TB definitely sounds excessive, so it's best to take this rumor with a hypertension-inducing amount of salt.

That said, storage gets used up rather quickly if you have a lot of media files on your tablet, so there might be folks who'd pay for an iPad Pro with 4TB of storage.

Rumors suggest that Apple wants to position the 2023 iPad Pro as a laptop-like slate. The company is apparently even planning a revamped aluminum Magic Keyboard with a bigger trackpad for the new lineup.

The new slates may switch to OLED screens and will be powered by the next-generation M3 chip. The larger model is expected to have a slightly bigger 13-inch screen.

MacRumors thinks that Apple might increase the base storage to 256GB after the introduction of a 4TB model. After all, six storage options would be a bit too much, and besides, the 128GB model doesn't support ProRes video, so perhaps it's time to stop offering a 128GB variant.

Since higher-capacity iPad Pro models have more RAM than base models, there's a possibility that the 4TB iPad Pro will have 24GB or even 32GB of RAM.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless