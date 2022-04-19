 The mechanism behind the expected Edit Tweet feature - there is a catch - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

The mechanism behind the expected Edit Tweet feature - there is a catch

Dzhoro Ivanov
By
0
The mechanism behind the expected Edit Tweet feature - there is a catch
A couple of weeks ago, Twitter announced the upcoming addition of a long-awaited feature - Edit Tweet. As the name suggests, this option could enable users to modify past tweets, something that has never been possible in the 15 years of Twitter’s history. However, spoiler alert, the company will allegedly keep track of all versions of the tweet, including the unedited one.

Despite the lack of much official information, а potentially controversial speculation recently surfaced. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong explained the likely mechanism that the new option might utilize. Currently, it seems that the Edit Tweet feature will not actually rewrite the original tweet. Instead, it will effectively create a new tweet that will reflect the changes, but traces of the original will remain present and accessible, at the very least by Twitter. That's how things are expected to work at a technical level. We don't yet know if users would see all previous versions of the tweet or just a "Tweet Edited" label like you do with some chat apps like Skype.

Many users have rejoiced at the prospect of finally being able to edit their tweets, while others have been left with mixed feelings. A couple of weeks ago, Elon Musk, the newly-crowned largest shareholder of the social network, conducted a poll revealing that a vast majority of users or, at the very least, of his followers would welcome a tweet-editing option. And, as smart business dictates, the customer is king - soon after, news of the currently under development Edit Tweet feature emerged (just so you are aware, apparently Twitter did not get the idea from a poll). Whether Twitter meets expectations remains to be seen.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OnePlus 'properly' unveils Nord N20 5G mid-ranger ahead of its April 28 US release
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
OnePlus 'properly' unveils Nord N20 5G mid-ranger ahead of its April 28 US release
Vote now: iPhone 14 hole-punch design - hot or not?
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Vote now: iPhone 14 hole-punch design - hot or not?
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
by Peter Kostadinov,  32
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Apple may equip the iPhone 14 Pro models with Lightning fast connector indeed
by Daniel Petrov,  4
Apple may equip the iPhone 14 Pro models with Lightning fast connector indeed
Samsung finally posts the full Galaxy A53 Exynos 1280 processor specs list
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Samsung finally posts the full Galaxy A53 Exynos 1280 processor specs list
Back to square one: No built-in S Pen tipped for 'thinner' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Back to square one: No built-in S Pen tipped for 'thinner' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless