The iPhone: Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in... India?
It seems that technology does not mingle well with politics, at least judging by recent history. Geopolitical tensions have frustrated supply chains and delayed product releases on a number of occasions over the last couple of years.
That is why many tech giants are looking towards diversifying supply chains in order to ensure stability. Apple is no exception to that rule. The Cupertino company has done a lot to minimize its dependence on China in particular. It seems that, by next year, its efforts might reap success.
Kuo stipulates that this year, iPhone 14 production in India will begin just 6 weeks after it does in China. This represents a major reduction in the usual time gap. For reference, in the past the latter was closer to 3 months.
Undoubtedly, this anticipated parity between India and China will enable Apple much more leeway in the future. Overall, we have reasons to expect more stability and less supply issues as a whole. Of course, the extent to which this decision has a direct impact on consumers is difficult to predict.
One thing is certain, however. Sooner rather than later, you might have to bid farewell to the iconic “Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in China”.
According to a prominent Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, in 2023, the mass production of the iPhone 15 will begin simultaneously in both India and China. This information was first brought forward in a tweet and was subsequently covered by 9to5Mac in a dedicated article.
Apple has done its best to shift its production to venues outside of China. The American tech giant already manufactures many of its devices (like the iPad) in other places like Taiwan. However, given that the iPhone is currently Apple’s biggest and most important product, it is only natural for the company to exercise more caution with it.
