The iPad mini 6 (2021) sees another generous Amazon discount

There are not really that many compact tablets on the market, and the few devices that fit that description, in general, tend to be lower-end options with serious compromises when it comes to hardware.

That is, with the exception of the iPad mini 6 (2021). Make no mistake - this little machine is a beast of a tablet. It is also rather costly, normally starting at $499 for the base version. Thankfully, Amazon is treating customers with a generous discount of up to 20%.

2021 - 8.3" Liquid Retina Display - 64GB / 256GB Internal Storage - Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi + Cellular - A15 Bionic Chip - USB-C - Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
Most configurations are seeing price cuts, but the biggest one applies to the base 64GB storage option with Wi-Fi only. The latter is available in three gorgeous colors - Space Gray, Starlight and Purple.

The iPad mini 6 is quite possibly the most unique iPad in Apple’s portfolio. It features a speedy A15 processor (the same chipset as the one found in the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus). This should give the mini plenty of power to handle even the most demanding of tasks.

The most unique selling point of the iPad mini 6 is its form factor. It features a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. It should be noted that the panel is far from perfect (it suffers from an annoying jelly scrolling issue) and has a measly 60Hz refresh rate.

If you can look past that, however, you will see that the mini is a very well-rounded device. No wonder it is a staple in our iPads 2023 buying guide. It is also, by far, the best small tablet on the market.

The iPad mini 6 comes equipped with a USB-C port and is compatible with the latest Apple Pencil (2nd generation). You can also expect solid battery life of up to 10 hours. Lastly, given that a potential successor is not on the horizon, the iPad mini 6 will likely remain best in class for the foreseeable future.
