The earbud-charging, media-playing Nokia 5710 XpressAudio feature phone now available
I bet you still recall the days when the battery life of your phone was measured in days as opposed to hours. There was little you could do with a feature phone, but at least you could do it for a long time.
And while most users and manufacturers alike have given up on feature phones, Nokia surely has not. On the contrary - Nokia is adding features to their feature phones (pun intended) and in the process some interesting concepts are emerging.
This gadget is not for everyone, this much is certain. Earlier this year, Apple, the king of media players, gave up on the iPod Touch, its last remaining product in the category. People simply no longer use media players, so there is no good reason to assume they would buy one that also happens to be a feature phone.
Secondly, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio debuts with a price tag of £74.99 (the equivalent of about $90). This means that you will be getting both a feature phone and a pair of earbuds for less than 100 bucks. Most earbuds on the market usually come at a higher price tag.
The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is a niche device and is unlikely to make waves in the phone market. Nevertheless, some people who look with nostalgia back at the good old days might well be interested in purchasing a Nokia product in 2022.
You can order the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio via Nokia’s official site right now. The estimated shipping date for the UK is around the end of August, while a US release has not been announced yet.
One such example is the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio. The feature phone incorporates a charging section for a pair of earbuds and in a sense can double for a media player and a set of wireless headphones as well.
However, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is an interesting device with some notable merits. Firstly, it brings the remarkable battery life of Nokia feature phones to the table. The fact that it also works as a charging case means that you will not have to worry about your earbuds dying on you, because you forgot to charge their case.
