The RedMagic 5G has world's first 144Hz display, comes out next week

RedMagic may not be a popular brand out there, but its parent brand ZTE is fairly well known for its affordable tech products.
Available for preorder now, the Redmagic 5G
starts at $579 and offers the world's first 144Hz display on a smartphone, together with the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. The aforementioned display is OLED, 6.65 inches in size, 1080p. And with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, along with 55-watt fast-charging, it's quite the mobile gaming powerhouse and all-around flagship.
Considering its angle on gaming, however, its triple-lens camera setup, with a 64-megapixel main Sony sensor probably won't be the next photography champion, but the phone does have a headphone jack and stereo speakers, one being the earpiece. In our hand-on review
, we found the sound unimpressive, though loud and crisp enough for multimedia enjoyment.
The design features glowing LED RedMagic logos and sharp lines on its back, and is to be slightly thicker and heavier than the average phone, with small top and bottom bezels. As its specs and design suggest, this is primarily a gaming-oriented phone, running Android 10. Aside from being reportedly liquid cooled, inside is an actual turbo fan, with vented edges on the phone's sides to push the hot air out through. Conveniently, the RedMagic 5G also has capacitive shoulder buttons on the side, which is the top, when gaming in landscape mode. A gamepad-like accessory is to be sold separately.
All in all, it's to be one of the most affordable Snapdragon 865 smartphones right now, and especially for mobile gamers, a good new option to consider.
This powerful smartphone is available for preorder now, and is to be released in North America, the UK, Australia, parts of Europe, and other regions on April 21st. Prices are $579 for the base model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and $649 for the one featuring 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.