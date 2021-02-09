Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Deals Music

The Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones are on sale right now

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 09, 2021, 1:24 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones are on sale right now
Spring is approaching and what better way to prepare for the pleasant weather than snatch a pair of Powerbeats Pro at a great price. Even if you’re not into sports, these earphones deserve your attention - they offer great sound quality (better than AirPods some say) and a unique design.
$90
off

Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones - Lava Red

$159 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy


The Powerbeats Pro earphones are packed full of features. They sport fast pairing, rock-solid wireless connectivity, and always-on Siri voice-recognition for iOS users. Phone call quality is really good, and the physical buttons for music playback control will appeal to Android users.


Usually, these cost north of $200 ( $249.99 to be precise) but for a limited time, you can get a pair at Best Buy for just $159.99. The Powerbeats Pro earphones sport a great battery life too - up to 9 hours of continuous listening time, and you can fast-charge them - a 5-minute charge gives 1.5 hours of playback when the battery is low.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones are on sale right now
Popular stories
Grab a Fire HD 8 tablet at nearly 30% off on Amazon
Popular stories
Shazam teams up with Dolly Parton to offer new users up to 5 months of free Apple Music
Popular stories
Microsoft's unique Surface Duo is on sale at up to a massive $450 discount
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
The Motorola Edge 5G is $200 off on Amazon

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless