The Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones are on sale right now

The Powerbeats Pro earphones are packed full of features. They sport fast pairing, rock-solid wireless connectivity, and always-on Siri voice-recognition for iOS users. Phone call quality is really good, and the physical buttons for music playback control will appeal to Android users.







Usually, these cost north of $200 ( $249.99 to be precise) but for a limited time, you can get a pair at Best Buy for just $159.99 . The Powerbeats Pro earphones sport a great battery life too - up to 9 hours of continuous listening time, and you can fast-charge them - a 5-minute charge gives 1.5 hours of playback when the battery is low.