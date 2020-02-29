The Pixel Slate now starts at $499, keyboard included
Though the currently available configurations of the device started at $799 in the past, Google’s website lists them at $499 and up, a savings of at least $300. On top of that, the Pixel makers are still offering a killer deal where the Pixelbook Pen and a keyboard of your choice (either Brydge’s or Google’s own) are included for free. That’s $600 or more of savings.
More interestingly, as 9to5Google spotted, the discount is not marked as a sale— the ubiquitous crossout for the original price is nowhere in sight, meaning this could actually be a permanent price drop. That would honestly make the Pixel Slate a much more relevant device in the market, undercutting most Chromebooks of this caliber, as well as Surface or iPad competitors.
The Pixel Slate is pretty pricey for a Chrome OS device, but it’s got the hardware and specs to match, with either an Intel Core processor and 8 or 16GB of RAM to power through even the toughest tasks. Paired with the sleek magnesium-alloy body, vibrant display, and powerful speakers, this is a versatile workstation for anyone who can make do with Chrome OS’s limits. At $499, this powerhouse is honestly a steal- which is why it's currently out of stock. But if the price cut stays, it could be a deal to look out for.
1 Comment
1. mobado9433
Posts: 7; Member since: 23 min ago
posted on 20 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):