by Eugene Jeong
Feb 29, 2020, 7:18 PM
The Pixel Slate now starts at $499, keyboard included
Google’s Pixel Slate didn’t receive much love when it was released in 2018, but the versatile form factor and updated software make for a powerful combo even today. In fact, it’s a better buy than ever with this latest price cut.

Though the currently available configurations of the device started at $799 in the past, Google’s website lists them at $499 and up, a savings of at least $300. On top of that, the Pixel makers are still offering a killer deal where the Pixelbook Pen and a keyboard of your choice (either Brydge’s or Google’s own) are included for free. That’s $600 or more of savings.



More interestingly, as 9to5Google spotted, the discount is not marked as a sale— the ubiquitous crossout for the original price is nowhere in sight, meaning this could actually be a permanent price drop. That would honestly make the Pixel Slate a much more relevant device in the market, undercutting most Chromebooks of this caliber, as well as Surface or iPad competitors.

The Pixel Slate is pretty pricey for a Chrome OS device, but it’s got the hardware and specs to match, with either an Intel Core processor and 8 or 16GB of RAM to power through even the toughest tasks. Paired with the sleek magnesium-alloy body, vibrant display, and powerful speakers, this is a versatile workstation for anyone who can make do with Chrome OS’s limits. At $499, this powerhouse is honestly a steal- which is why it's currently out of stock. But if the price cut stays, it could be a deal to look out for. 

