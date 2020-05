The Newton email app is back and not going anywhere

A contingency plan to keep Newton going forever Building a stable and steady independent business Add “service” in the SaaS (software as a service) business Add features that increase the lifetime value Better security and privacy around your data …one more thing….rewards and discounts for loyal customers

"GDPR compliance with immediate effect."

Newton is an email app for iOS, Android and desktop computers that has been around for a long time, gaining a large fan base over the years for its forward-thinking features, but also going through many ups and downs as of recently, namely two shutdowns in two years. Media outlets have called it the better mail alternative to the Gmail app, and it has been downloaded on Google Play over a million times.Now, soon after its most recent shutdown announcement, it appears that Netwon has been acquired from its previous owner Essential Products by two of its users, who wrote a Medium post about the experience.The new owners of Newton, Justin Mitchell and Maitrik Kataria have shared their plans for the future of the mail app, consisting of the following six steps:Notably, should this business venture also fail, the two are prepared to give the app in the hands of its community, letting enthusiasts continue its development. There is also a noted focus on privacy and security, as Newton is moving towardsYou can download the Newton Android app here , while its iOS counterpart is available on Apple's App Store here