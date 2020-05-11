The Newton email app is back and not going anywhere
The new owners of Newton, Justin Mitchell and Maitrik Kataria have shared their plans for the future of the mail app, consisting of the following six steps:
- A contingency plan to keep Newton going forever
- Building a stable and steady independent business
- Add “service” in the SaaS (software as a service) business
- Add features that increase the lifetime value
- Better security and privacy around your data
- …one more thing….rewards and discounts for loyal customers
Notably, should this business venture also fail, the two are prepared to give the app in the hands of its community, letting enthusiasts continue its development. There is also a noted focus on privacy and security, as Newton is moving towards "GDPR compliance with immediate effect."
You can download the Newton Android app here, while its iOS counterpart is available on Apple's App Store here.