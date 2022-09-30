The Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a fashion-forward treatment from PROSTO
The Galaxy Z Flip is by far Samsung’s most fashionable smartphone. Its sleek design is what makes the foldable much more than just an ordinary piece of technology - it is a statement of its owner’s style and identity.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 builds upon this appeal by offering unique colors and an unparalleled range of customization options via the exclusive Bespoke edition.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already on its second. This week, we wrote a piece on Samsung’s collaboration with JUUN.J. Now, another brand is lending its fashion sense to Samsung’s iconic foldable - PROSTO.
The bundle (which is now available for purchase on Samsung’s Polish website) consists of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Clear Cover with Ring and a selection of inserts and stickers that enable further customization of the otherwise plain case.
This is an approach already tried and tested by Samsung. The Korean tech giant, in all of its special edition bundles, has never altered the appearance of the main device itself. Instead, the accessories are those that are branded to match the overall theme.
But there is something new this time around. The vast majority of special editions in the past have been reserved exclusively for South Korea. This is the first time that we get such an exclusive collab outside of Samsung’s main country.
Perhaps this is something that could become more common in the future. At any rate, previous Samsung special editions have enjoyed resounding success and who doesn’t like feeling a little bit exclusive.
In addition to the former, there is also the occasional special edition that makes the Galaxy Z Flip 4 just a bit more exceptional. The foldable’s predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, received as many as 5 special edition makeovers over its production cycle.
The brand is originally based in Poland and has entered into a partnership with Samsung in order to bring exclusive Galaxy Z Flip 4 accessories.
