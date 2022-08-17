 The Adonit Neo Pro - the perfect Apple Pencil doppelganger - PhoneArena
The Adonit Neo Pro - the perfect Apple Pencil doppelganger

The 2nd generation Apple Pencil is possibly the closest thing there is to a perfect iPad stylus. But there is one major issue we cannot turn a blind eye to… its price tag. The Apple Pencil costs nearly $130. Ouch!

One of the biggest problems with the iPad is just how costly its accessories tend to be… especially the ones sold by Apple. If you buy all the miscellaneous items you would need to fully use your iPad (i.e. case, screen protector, stylus and possibly keyboard), you could easily spend more on them than what you would for an entry-level iPad.

Hence, many users are increasingly tempted to cut corners with iPad accessories. Luckily, there are quite a few good alternatives on the market. And another one is now available for pre-order. Meet the Adonit Neo Pro - possibly one of the best Apple Pencil alternatives for a fraction of the cost.

The Adonit Neo Pro is magnetically attachable and charges directly from your iPad, no cables necessary - precisely like the Apple Pencil. This is the first stylus (to our knowledge, at least) that mimics the Apple Pencil to this extent. There have been other dupes that attach magnetically, but none of them could be charged that way.

The Adonit Neo Pro also has a number of additional useful features: tilt sensitivity (for a true pen-like experience) and native palm rejection. The Neo Pro is usable right away and does not need to be paired with the iPad beforehand.

In terms of compatibility, the Adonit Neo Pro works with the iPad Pro 11" (1st/2nd/3rd Gen), iPad Pro 12.9" (3rd/4th/5th Gen) iPad mini (6th Gen) and the iPad Air (4th/5th Gen). Other older iPad models are not supported.

You can currently pre-order the Adonit Neo Pro at Adonit’s official site for just $44.99 - about a third of what the Apple Pencil costs. If you are in the market for a stylus that will not break the bank, the Neo Pro is worth checking out.
