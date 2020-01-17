Apple

Tensions rise over Apple Card as Goldman Sachs asserts control

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Jan 17, 2020, 6:40 PM
Like basically every other Apple product, the Apple Card was marketed as a product created entirely to the company’s specifications. It’s reflected in the slogan, too: “Created by Apple, not a bank”.

Except the Apple Card does, of course, need the infrastructure of a financial institution in order to operate, and that institution is Goldman Sachs, the bank Apple collaborated with to create the Card. And according to the bank, the Apple Card was and is controlled by Goldman Sachs, not the iPhone maker, despite what the latter may claim.

As Business Insider reported, Goldman Sachs states that, though the card was designed with Apple’s goals, the “ultimate decision” is always with them. The bank is the one shouldering the risk, and thus it makes the final call on important matters like approving credit lines and collecting debt.

Since its inception, the Apple Card has enjoyed much popularity for its clear terms and generous rewards on Apple products, but it’s also received a lot of backlash. Last November, issues of discrimination over the application process were raised concerning the seemingly-sexist algorithm used by Goldman Sachs.

Whatever the case may be, it’s more evident that Apple’s entry into financial services was not free of issues. Even though the shiny titanium Apple Card may bear the classic fruit logo, it’s not the only company involved. And Goldman Sachs wants you to know.

phoneguynh
1. phoneguynh

Posts: 33; Member since: Oct 31, 2018

Goldman Sachs still discriminates! I applied for the card and they told me I was “recently past due” - only problem with that is I have 100% payment history. I called Goldman Sachs and all they did was tell me to call TransUnion. I escalated so high in TransUnion and they said Goldman Sachs wasn’t getting the info from them as my file was fine. I escalated through Apple and they told me they couldn’t do anything as Goldman controls the card. They get info on you from other sources without telling you. I have clean records everywhere... so what are they not telling us as consumers?

ijuanp03
2. ijuanp03

Posts: 684; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

"The bank is the one shouldering the risk, and thus it makes the final call on important matters like approving credit lines and collecting debt." Blame Apple. They gave relevant information to Goldman Sachs

phoneguynh
3. phoneguynh

Posts: 33; Member since: Oct 31, 2018

The problem is they listed TransUnion as they place they got my info from but it’s not. They are not even telling people were they got my info from to make a decision on applicants. My sister who has three charge offs and collection accounts got approved for $3800 limit but myself who has great history and no collections and low balances got rejected for recently past due even though all my reports do not state that. It’s very interesting. I have cards with leading banks such as capital one, American Express, and Discover but Apple Card seems to be on a whole other level.

phoneguynh
4. phoneguynh

Posts: 33; Member since: Oct 31, 2018

I would love to know what the phonearena authors know about Goldman’s information gathering methods. I’ve been kinda low key researching this for months but come up with dead ends.

