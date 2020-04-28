Telus offers two months free wireless for frontline health workers in Canada
Across Ontario and Quebec, worsening conditions stipulate increased workloads and also personal isolation for many doctors, nurses, and other hospital workers. Thus, Telus’s offer is meant as a show of gratitude for their efforts as well as a means to stay connected with family and loved ones.
The program joins Telus’s range of goodwill initiatives, including free wireless plans for youth transitioning out of foster care and inexpensive home internet for low-income families, who also received service credits since the start of the pandemic.
Telus is one of the many brands to offer benefits, fee waivers, or extensions for customers affected by the outbreak. Most recently, FCC chairman Ajit Pai called on telecom providers to Keep Americans Connected to prevent service cutoffs during this period of hardship. Every major carrier has joined the pledge, and though it only applies to the States, it’s nice to see similar efforts taking place worldwide.