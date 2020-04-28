Wireless service Coronavirus

Telus offers two months free wireless for frontline health workers in Canada

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Apr 28, 2020, 7:32 AM
Canada’s largest telecom firm Telus has announced plans to offer two months worth of free wireless service to frontline healthcare workers amidst the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Across Ontario and Quebec, worsening conditions stipulate increased workloads and also personal isolation for many doctors, nurses, and other hospital workers. Thus, Telus’s offer is meant as a show of gratitude for their efforts as well as a means to stay connected with family and loved ones.

As MobileSyrup reported, eligible customers of both Telus and its prepaid wireless brand Koodo will receive credits for their next two monthly phone bills. The program is currently in effect for workers at eight select hospitals, and the company is reportedly working on expanding its scope as well.

The program joins Telus’s range of goodwill initiatives, including free wireless plans for youth transitioning out of foster care and inexpensive home internet for low-income families, who also received service credits since the start of the pandemic.

Telus is one of the many brands to offer benefits, fee waivers, or extensions for customers affected by the outbreak. Most recently, FCC chairman Ajit Pai called on telecom providers to Keep Americans Connected to prevent service cutoffs during this period of hardship. Every major carrier has joined the pledge, and though it only applies to the States, it’s nice to see similar efforts taking place worldwide.

