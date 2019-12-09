Apple iPhone faces 15% U.S. import tax starting this Sunday
Next Sunday, December 15th, another tier of Chinese goods will face a 15% U.S. import tax including the Apple iPhone. First, we need to clear up something. The tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are merely an import tax and despite what the president claims, China is not paying millions to the U.S. because of them. In fact, the total amount of money that China has handed over to the U.S. Treasury because of the tariffs is $0. That is because American companies and consumers pay the tariffs.
Analyst says that Apple has the most to lose or gain depending on whether the next tier of tariffs takes effect next week
China hopes that there still is time to reach a trade agreement with the U.S. before the next tier of tariffs goes into effect. According to Reuters, China's Assistant Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin said today, "On the question of China-U.S. trade talks and negotiations, we wish that both sides can, on the foundation of equality and mutual respect, push forward negotiations, and in consideration of each others' core interests, reach an agreement that satisfies all sides as soon as possible." The two countries are negotiating "phase one" of a deal that would stop both sides from ramping up tariffs and other trade restrictions. The U.S. wants China to commit to purchases of American agricultural products, and agree to follow certain rules on intellectual property and currency. The U.S. also would like China to open up its financial markets. The Chinese are asking the U.S. to remove tariffs previously imposed on $375 million of goods and cancel the tariffs on $156 million of Chinese exports scheduled to begin on December 15th.
White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said last week that while both sides are communicating daily, there are no plans yet for face-to-face talks. Last week, President Trump said, "We’ll have to see, but right now we’re moving along. On December 15th, something could happen, but we are not discussing that yet. We are having very good discussions with China, however." In other words, the situation is fluid and anything might happen before next Sunday arrives.
5 Comments
1. MsPooks
Posts: 245; Member since: Jul 08, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 1
4. shm224
Posts: 305; Member since: Mar 19, 2015
posted on 43 min ago 0
2. Whitedot
Posts: 869; Member since: Sep 26, 2017
posted on 1 hour ago 0
3. Alan01
Posts: 646; Member since: Mar 21, 2012
posted on 1 hour ago 0
5. shm224
Posts: 305; Member since: Mar 19, 2015
posted on 34 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):