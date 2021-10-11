Notification Center

Apple Deals

Target Deal Days: get Apple AirPods, iPad Pro, or Z Flip 3 priced at a hefty discount

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
On this Columbus Day, Target is again starting a Deal Days bonanza like the one it had in the summer months with significant savings on electronics. Granted, most offers are on older models, but there are Apple AirPods attention-grabbers worthy of the Deal Days title alone.

We've handpicked the best deals that Target is running until Tuesday, October 12, and these include savings on AirPods, Beats headphones, and even newish foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Best Target deals on AirPods


  • Apple AirPods Pro at $50 off
  • Apple AirPods at 28% off
  • Sony WF1000XM3 at $70 off
  • Beats Studio 3 at $150 off

Apple AirPods Pro

$50 off (20%)
$199 99
$249 99
Buy at Target

Apple AirPods

$45 off (28%)
$114 99
$159 99
Buy at Target

Sony WF1000XM3

Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at Target

Beats Studio3

Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at Target

Best Target deals on phones and tablets


  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 w/ $200 Target gift card
  • Apple iPad Pro 11" at $100 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$200 Target gift card w/ purchase

Gift
$999 99
Buy at Target

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at Target


