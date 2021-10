Target Deal Days: get Apple AirPods, iPad Pro, or Z Flip 3 priced at a hefty discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





We've handpicked the best deals that Target is running until Tuesday, October 12, and these include savings on AirPods, Beats headphones, and even newish foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3

Best Target deals on AirPods





Apple AirPods Pro at $50 off

Apple AirPods at 28% off

Sony WF1000XM3 at $70 off

Beats Studio 3 at $150 off









Best Target deals on phones and tablets





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 w/ $200 Target gift card

Apple iPad Pro 11" at $100 off













On this Columbus Day, Target is again starting a Deal Days bonanza like the one it had in the summer months with significant savings on electronics. Granted, most offers are on older models, but there are Apple AirPods attention-grabbers worthy of the Deal Days title alone.