Target Deal Days: get Apple AirPods, iPad Pro, or Z Flip 3 priced at a hefty discount

Target Deal Days: get Apple AirPods, iPad Pro, or Z Flip 3 priced at a hefty discount0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We've handpicked the best deals that Target is running until Tuesday, October 12, and these include savings on AirPods, Beats headphones, and even newish foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Best Target deals on AirPods
- Apple AirPods Pro at $50 off
- Apple AirPods at 28% off
- Sony WF1000XM3 at $70 off
- Beats Studio 3 at $150 off
Best Target deals on phones and tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 w/ $200 Target gift card
- Apple iPad Pro 11" at $100 off