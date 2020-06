TIDAL teams up with Best Buy for exclusive offers

3-month free trial of TIDAL Premium with select hardware purchases

3-month free trial of TIDAL Hi-Fi with select hardware purchases and a discounted monthly rate of $14.99 (normally $19.99) upon completion of trial

Discounted annual membership at the cost of only eight months ($79.99 for Premium or $119.99 for HiFi)





TIDAL, the music streaming service that offers two subscription tiers, has just announced a partnership with Best Buy for some decent exclusive offers. If you haven't been subscribed to TIDAL , you can take advantage of these deals starting today.For starters, these deals involve the purchase of select products, so if you're only looking for a free subscription to a music streaming service without purchasing anything from Best Buy, then you'll have to look elsewhere. Anyway, without further ado, here are all the exclusive offers that you'll now find on Best Buy:All discounted membership tiers are available with the purchase of select speakers, TVs, receivers, streaming media devices, and headphones. Also, it's important to add that memberships will be paid for and managed via Best Buy. You'll find a list of qualifying products at the link below.