Deals Wireless service

TIDAL teams up with Best Buy for exclusive offers

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 15, 2020, 10:34 PM
TIDAL teams up with Best Buy for exclusive offers
TIDAL, the music streaming service that offers two subscription tiers, has just announced a partnership with Best Buy for some decent exclusive offers. If you haven't been subscribed to TIDAL, you can take advantage of these deals starting today.

For starters, these deals involve the purchase of select products, so if you're only looking for a free subscription to a music streaming service without purchasing anything from Best Buy, then you'll have to look elsewhere. Anyway, without further ado, here are all the exclusive offers that you'll now find on Best Buy:

  • 3-month free trial of TIDAL Premium with select hardware purchases
  • 3-month free trial of TIDAL Hi-Fi with select hardware purchases and a discounted monthly rate of $14.99 (normally $19.99) upon completion of trial
  • Discounted annual membership at the cost of only eight months ($79.99 for Premium or $119.99 for HiFi)

All discounted membership tiers are available with the purchase of select speakers, TVs, receivers, streaming media devices, and headphones. Also, it's important to add that memberships will be paid for and managed via Best Buy. You'll find a list of qualifying products at the link below.

Check out the deals here

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Sprint customers to get one of T-Mobile's best features very soon
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
The affordable Samsung Galaxy A71 5G gets a US release date and killer T-Mobile deal
Popular stories
Expires in - 1w 6dMicrosoft is holding a huge sale on Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G, Note 10, and S10 families
Popular stories
Expires in - 6d 1hMotorola slashes $500 from the price of the Razr for a limited time
Popular stories
Deal: Save $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and unnamed bean-shaped earbuds are officially confirmed now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless