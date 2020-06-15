TIDAL teams up with Best Buy for exclusive offers
- 3-month free trial of TIDAL Premium with select hardware purchases
- 3-month free trial of TIDAL Hi-Fi with select hardware purchases and a discounted monthly rate of $14.99 (normally $19.99) upon completion of trial
- Discounted annual membership at the cost of only eight months ($79.99 for Premium or $119.99 for HiFi)
All discounted membership tiers are available with the purchase of select speakers, TVs, receivers, streaming media devices, and headphones. Also, it's important to add that memberships will be paid for and managed via Best Buy. You'll find a list of qualifying products at the link below.