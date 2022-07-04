New Disney-themed tablet now available exclusively at Verizon
Verizon has just launched a new product aimed at children, the TCL TAB Disney Edition. The affordable tablet is exclusively available at Verizon and doesn’t cost more than $200. TCL’s slate promises all the basic features you’d expect to find in a tablet, with a sprinkle of Disney characters on top. In other words, you’ll get a cheap tablet with decent specs, perfectly suitable for your kid.
The TCL TAB Disney Edition has a basic 8-megapixel main camera and a secondary 5-megapixel front camera for selfie and video chats. It’s also important to mention that 5,500 mAh battery should offer up to 17 hours of use on a single charge. Surprisingly, the tablet does feature 4G LTE connectivity and comes with a fold-out kickstand for easy access to entertainment.
Apparently, the TCL TAB Disney Edition will only be available through Verizon’s official retail channels. Theoretically, you won’t find the tablet at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart or any other US retailer, at least for the moment.
Specs-wise, the TCL TAB Disney Edition comes with an 8-inch full-HD display that features durable DragonTrail glass and rubberized bumper case to protect against scratches and drops. There’s no mention of the chipset inside, but we’ve been informed the tablet is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (up to 256GB via microSD).
As far as the Disney stuff goes, there's a bunch of Disney-themed content pre-loaded on the tablet, including games, puzzles and wallpapers. For example, five unique games featuring Disney characters will be available to play on the tablet right out of the box, including Icy Shot (ft. Anna & Elsa), Beauty (ft. Belle & Lumiere), and The Lion Guard (ft. Kion).
