T-Mobile phones at Best Buy: a fraught relationship

T-Mobile's fraught relationship with national electronics retailers recently came to a head with the Un-carrier's apparent decision to sever its ties with Best Buy as a point of sale for its phones and plans. While we probed both T-Mobile and Best Buy to comment on the matter, there has been no official confirmation of the retail divorce.





There are plenty of signs that a separation of T-Mobile and Best Buy has been indeed the case, though, like disappearing merchandise and promo materials, or simply the inability to get T-Mobile phones or sign up for T-Mobile services there. What gives?





T-Mobile at Best Buy: no phone unturned





T-Mobile has long balked at selling its phones and plans via national electronic retail chains, especially fairly upmarket ones like Best Buy. It preferred to steer its current or future customers to its own stores and avoid any additional expenses incurred in retail display contracts.



That's the main reason it has been missing from Best Buy stores, unlike its chief competitors from Verizon or AT&T whose phones and plans can be obtained at Best Buy as effortlessly as from the carriers' own stores on websites.





The Sprint merger brought T-Mobile back in Best Buy's fold





The merger with Sprint, however, marked a new era for T-Mobile 's retail presence, as Sprint's phones and plan subscriptions, as well as its budget MVNO brands have been featured prominently at places like Best Buy for a long time.





T-Mobile inherited Sprint's Best Buy displays and retail presence contracts, so its phones and plans miraculously appeared there after the merger with a grand announcement about two years ago. T-Mobile, however, never lost its grudge against retail collaborations with specialized chains, and was only offering its wares halfheartedly at Best Buy.





It's rarely been easy to be a T-Mobile customer at Best Buy





While on paper new and existing T-Mobile subscribers could expect Best Buy to service them with no restrictions or special conditions about a year after the merger with Sprint, in reality the "new T-Mobile access" was never given unconditionally.





There is numerous anecdotal evidence how, even after T-Mobile had to honor Sprint's continuing contracts with Best Buy, it never gave the retail employees full access to its system for buying and returning handsets, or signing up for cell phone plans.





Can I return my T-Mobile phone at Best Buy still?

After a brief stint at Best Buy, T-Mobile store and dealing with returns or trades there directly, regardless of whether the T-Mobile product or service has been acquired via Best Buy. After a brief stint at Best Buy, T-Mobile seems to have disconnected all deal offers, trade-ins, or return policies for its phones at the retailer. It seems that you'd be better off going to astore and dealing with returns or trades there directly, regardless of whether theproduct or service has been acquired via Best Buy.





Will T-Mobile end its Walmart presence, too?





Probably not, as for T-Mobile the Walmart chain of stores is a better fit than Best Buy for various reasons. Its emphasis on value brands like Family Mobile and forever presence of discount MVNO carriers at Walmart means that the chain is an important revenue stream.





Millions of Americans shop at Walmart and buy prepaid but also postpaid phones and plans there, plus both T-Mobile and Walmart are comparatively more agnostic to a customer's credit history, so for now the relationship seems like a better love story than T-Mobile and Best Buy.





The nutshell





In short, after a long period of retail absence, T-Mobile seemingly popped up at Best Buy for two years only because it had to fulfil existing Sprint contracts, but took its business away as soon as it could. It might return again at some point as customers appreciated the lower plan and phone prices they could get.



