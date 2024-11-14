T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users

Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

With so many passwords, plans, and accounts to keep track of, it's easy to forget important details such as which T-Mobile plan you are on. The company's naming convention for its plan isn't exactly straightforward, so you'd be forgiven for forgetting the name of your plan. That's perhaps the reason why the company has made it easier to access this detail.

According to some users, iPhones now display the name of the T-Mobile plan a user is on. Previously, the field "Cellular Plans" displayed filler or unhelpful details data such as "HD Video" or "4K UHD Video," but now, it accurately reflects the name of your plan.



Apparently, the change was implemented only recently and while most of the users who are able to view plan names from the Settings app say they are on iOS 18, some iPhone owners on older iOS versions are also being shown the correct plan name now.

Regardless, it's a welcome change and provides a quick way to see which plan you are on. It will be incredibly useful for those who manage multiple plans for their family members.

Previously, you were required to either go to T-Mobile's website or access its app to review plan details. Granted, that wasn't exactly a hassle, but the latest change cuts down the number of steps needed to access that information, making it easier than ever to find out which plan you are on.

That may seem like an insignificant improvement, but given the number of apps we use every day, every little thing adds up and makes our lives just that much easier. Besides, T-Mobile's app can be wonky and unpredictable at times, so having this information in the settings app is invaluable.  

For now, it seems like only iPhone users can check the names of their correct plans from their phones. It's likely that T-Mobile will roll out a similar update for Android users in the future.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

