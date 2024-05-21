T-Mobile gets absolutely crushed by rivals in new internet experience tests

Since broadband service providers offer services in different areas and in any given area, consumers may have limited options, Opensignal also compared the experience between companies in only the areas where both provide services.For each test, a company was compared against its direct competitors, which were chosen based on the percentage of the common areas they both had a presence in. The percentage overlap denotes how many households a rival can reach within the area served by the main provider compared to the number of houses that can be reached by the company that's being analysed. So, for instance, if the overlap is 52 percent, it means the competitor can also reach 52 percent of the houses passed by the main provider.A "Win" in this category means that the company that's being analysed fared better than its competitors.