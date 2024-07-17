'Good-Bye Pay Phone, Hello Link!' That is the tagline of the New York City-commissioned Link5G towers, courtesy of the public-private partnership CityBridge that brought New Yorkers the lovely electronic billboards of the LinkNYC project.





Since its inception in 2014, CityBridge has partnered with NYC to embark on an ambitious, first-of-its-kind plan to create the largest and fastest free public Wi-Fi network in the world ," waxes poetic the company's mission, all the while the 200 Link5G towers it erected across disadvantaged neighborhoods currently ," waxes poetic the company's mission, all the while the 200 Link5G towers it erected across disadvantaged neighborhoods currently eschew their key purpose.

Build it and they won't come





" CityBridge's mission is to provide NYC residents and visitors with free and equitable access to connectivity, information, and wireless services across the 5 boroughs ," adds the company in its mission statement.





While financed by the prospective franchisee, rather than the City Council, however, the Link5G towers are big and hulking, obstructing the view for many residents, unlike the fun little electronic billboards LinkNYC has been placing on sidewalks since 2016.









Granted, the Link5G towers are still a more elegant solution than similar undertakings in other cities, yet most of them now sit empty and largely devoid of carrier 5G equipment, with only 2 of 200 having any installed. That's 1% penetration rate of the main purpose for their existence.





They are also supposed to bring income to the city in exchange for the permits by sharing a percentage of the advertising and other revenue received by their franchisee, such as rents for carrier 5G equipment. The agreement was so far from reaching the CityBridge consortium's lofty revenue goals, however, that before the Link5G tower deployments the annual due amount was revised down to the $3 million it can meet with actually renting out tower space to carriers.





One engineering and computer science professor at Columbia University spoke for the Gothamist to express their bewilderment about the whole undertaking:





Henning Schulzrinne, July '24





T-Mobile begs to differ on 5G in NYC communities





T-Mobile over its exact 5G coverage numbers for the New York City area. It turns out that the Un-carrier's 5G coverage, which is currently America's Armed with the Link5G 1% carrier usage ration, we probedover its exact 5G coverage numbers for the New York City area. It turns out that the Un-carrier's 5G coverage, which is currently America's fastest and most reliable network , reaches nearly every New Yorker across the 5 boroughs anyway, as per T-Mo's engineering stats:





In-building commercial 5G coverage: 97.6% of people covered with T-Mobile 5G in commercial buildings

In-building residential 5G coverage: 98.7% of people covered with T-Mobile 5G in residential buildings

5G in residential buildings In-vehicle 5G coverage: 99.6% of people driving through the boroughs are covered with T-Mobile 5G

5G Outdoor 5G coverage: 100% of outdoor areas in the boroughs are covered with T-Mobile 5G



Granted, this is the whole network reach that includes the 5G Extended Range coverage on the low-band 600MHz spectrum that T-Mobile started deploying even before its merger with Sprint brought it the mid-bands that have formed the basis of its award-winning 5G efforts.



Recommended Stories

The 5G Extended Range offers only about 20% speed improvements over the 4G LTE network speeds before it, and might not meet the FCC 's new 2024 broadband Internet speeds definition everywhere:





– FCC March 14 '24





When the City of New York commissioned the Link5G towers two years ago in the aftermath of the pandemic's remote learning connectivity conundrum, however, the broadband Internet definition was much more lenient, so even T-Mobile 's Extended Range 5G would've covered the FCC's requirements by a large margin.









This is the overall 5G coverage speeds across the nation, but even for New York City, in particular, it was precisely T-Mobile that was awarded the fastest network provider with median 117.61 download and 13.71 upload speeds then, too.





Long story short, it seems that there hasn't been much practical use for the Link5G towers that the City of New York commissioned with the explicit purpose to level the playing field in low-income neighborhoods in terms of broadband Internet connectivity, at least not where T-Mobile is concerned. Carriers have had cheaper and thus more preferred options to install their equipment on commercial or residential rooftops, billboards, placed higher than with the Link5G towers that on top of that stick like a sore thumb in residential communities.





Granted, some residents have come to appreciate the free Wi-Fi, city services' tablet access, or charging outlets the Link5G towers provide, but the actual 5G part of the equation is seemingly not going to be realized any time soon.