Strava for iOS update finally adds option to import workouts
Anytime you wish to upload your workout to Strava, you must repeat this process. It's not really straightforward, but at least you won't have to use another app to do it. There are a couple of other changes included in the most recent Strava update, which we've listed below:
- We’re bringing activity cropping to mobile. In case you left your GPS running a little too long, you can now edit your activity on your phone.
- Summit members now also see their heart rate, power, and Grade Adjusted Pace on Segments.
If you've been using a third-party app to import your workouts from Apple Watch to Strava, you can uninstall it once you download the latest update via the App Store.
