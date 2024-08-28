Starlink may send emergency alerts to users that aren't with T-Mobile





Aptly named Coverage Above and Beyond, T-Mobile 's partnership with SpaceX is meant to give T-Mobile subscribers text and messaging service coverage everywhere in the continental US, Hawaii, parts of Alaska, Puerto Rico and territorial waters, even if they were outside the Un-carrier's (or any carrier, for that matter) network realm.





As typically happens with Elon Musk, there has been a mission creep since then. SpaceX launched a number of direct-to-cell satellites to provide the Coverage Above and Beyond service, and Starlink already delivered the first tweet sent from space to a regular Galaxy S23 carrier phone.





Not only that, but the satellite Internet service managed to send streaming video to a regular phone on the ground as well, and the joint venture promises mobile data service for T-Mobile customers next year as well.





T-Mobile customer to receive emergency alerts on your phone, though, no matter where you are in the world, promises You won't have to be acustomer to receive emergency alerts on your phone, though, no matter where you are in the world, promises Elon Musk





Elon Musk (X), August '24





This surprising development comes as SpaceX is trying to placate the FCC to approve Starlink's direct-to-cell satellite service, furnishing arguments like " the technology will be able to send emergency alerts to all wireless users in cellular dead zones, even if they haven’t signed up for the satellite-based service, including non- T-Mobile customers ."





SpaceX is up against strong opposition from other carriers like AT&T , which in their turn argue that SpaceX’s proposal would reduce their average network download speed by 18% in the respective C-bands of service.



T-Mobile . AT&T has embarked on its own quest to provide satellite phone services in partnership with AST and was even caught misleading customers in an ad promising "satellite calling," which misrepresents the current state of affairs. Needless to say, the complaint about the ad was filed by