Spotify introduces customizable profiles on Android and iOS
Starting this week, depending on what music you're listening to on your phone, you'll be able to update your Spotify profile, including the photo and username, to create a personalized music page representative of your music tastes.
Keep in mind that if you're using an iPhone or iPad, the picture must be less than 10MB. You can even remove your photo completely if you didn't link your Spotify account to Facebook, in which case you'll have to disconnect the two from the Settings menu.
Apart from adding a photo to your profile, you can also change your Spotify display name. To do that, simply go to Home / Settings / View Profile / Edit Profile and tap your display name, then type your new display name (make sure to save).
If you're proud of your new profile and want to share it with your friends, you can do that by heading to Home / Settings / View Profile and tapping the three dots in the top right where you'll find the Share option.