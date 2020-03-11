iOS Android Apps

Spotify introduces customizable profiles on Android and iOS

Spotify has been on fire since the beginning of the month, as multiple updates added important new features and improvements to the music streaming. The most recent changes involve Spotify profiles and the option to customize them.

Starting this week, depending on what music you're listening to on your phone, you'll be able to update your Spotify profile, including the photo and username, to create a personalized music page representative of your music tastes.

Spotify users on Android and iOS, regardless of whether they're using a smartphone or tablet, can head to Home / Settings / View Profile to see their recently played artists, followers, and public playlists. Then, tapping “Edit Profile” will allow users to customize their status starting with the photo, which can be either JPEG or PNG.

Keep in mind that if you're using an iPhone or iPad, the picture must be less than 10MB. You can even remove your photo completely if you didn't link your Spotify account to Facebook, in which case you'll have to disconnect the two from the Settings menu.

Apart from adding a photo to your profile, you can also change your Spotify display name. To do that, simply go to Home / Settings / View Profile / Edit Profile and tap your display name, then type your new display name (make sure to save).

If you're proud of your new profile and want to share it with your friends, you can do that by heading to Home / Settings / View Profile and tapping the three dots in the top right where you'll find the Share option.

