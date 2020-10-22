Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Spotify launches The Get Up: a mix between a podcast and a personalized music playlist

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 22, 2020, 7:35 AM
Spotify launches The Get Up: a mix between a podcast and a personalized music playlist
Some of you may have wondered whether you want to listen to a podcast or to music in the morning while drinking your coffee. Well, Spotify is giving us now another interesting option, called The Get Up mix, which will give you both podcasts and music, tailored to you, and it will resemble an FM Radio feel, reports Engadget.

Although it will remind some people of the experience of listening to the radio in the morning, it will have a touch of a modern AI-powered music selection. That way, the music that will be played in-between the hosts' talk will be curated to your own taste, making the experience way more personal and fun.


The Get Up morning show will be hosted by journalist Speedy Morman, YouTube crater Kat Lazo and Spotify’s Xavier Jernigan, which will deliver pop culture and news, as well as will offer some fresh new perspectives on some popular subjects.

