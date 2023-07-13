Spotify and Calm collaborate to bring transformative content to users worldwide
Calm, the meditation and sleep app with over 4 million users worldwide, has joined forces with Spotify in an unprecedented collaboration. This partnership aims to provide a range of transformative content from Calm to support individuals on their mental health journey. The content is now accessible on Spotify's platform.
It is important to note that a Premium subscription to Calm is required to gain access to all its content on Spotify. Otherwise, only a limited set of stories and music is available for streaming on Spotify.
With eleven Calm shows now on Spotify, individuals can benefit from a range of mental well-being support. The content includes some of the most popular sleep stories, meditations, mindfulness exercises, and more, all designed to facilitate better sleep, reduce stress and anxiety, and cultivate mindful habits.
The strategic collaboration between Calm and Spotify brings significant advantages for both parties. Calm's esteemed content gains access to Spotify's vast user base of approximately 515 million monthly active users, amplifying its reach and impact.
The partnership between Calm and Spotify provides an exciting opportunity for users to conveniently enhance their mental well-being. By leveraging the power of Spotify Open Access, Calm's transformative content is now just a click away for individuals seeking relaxation, stress reduction, and better sleep.
According to Engadget, the collaboration between Calm and Spotify is made possible through Spotify Open Access (SOA), an initiative introduced in 2021. SOA enables companies to offer paid content on Spotify, catering to different subscriber tiers. This means that users can access and enjoy paid content from other platforms, such as books or articles they have purchased, directly on Spotify.
Recognizing the challenge of finding time for mindfulness amidst daily life's busy demands, Calm has partnered with Spotify, making some of its finest content readily available in the Spotify podcast catalog.
