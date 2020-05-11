Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus now eligible for Android 10 updates

Good news for Xperia fans, as two of Sony's mid-range smartphones, the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus
, are finally getting the long-awaited Android 10 update. Launched on the market about a year ago, these phones should have been updated in early 2020, but a delay of a few months shouldn't matter that much in the grand scheme of things.
Although Sony hasn't officially confirmed the rollout yet, some users report on XDA Forums
that they have already received the Android 10 update on both of these smartphones. We do have a changelog in Russian that mentions the update includes the March security patch, but that's about all we know at the moment.
One other thing important to mention is that the update is available across several European countries for both the single and dual SIM models, so if you're rocking an Xperia 10
or Xperia 10 Plus
as your daily driver, you should check for the update right now.
As with all these major updates, we expect the Sony Xperia 10
/10 Plus rollout to take a few weeks, but we have no idea when exactly the update will arrive in the United States, so stick around for more details on the matter.
