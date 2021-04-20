Limited edition white Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones coming soon
Sony promises the Silent White color to be stain resistant thanks to its additional coat of paint, which isn’t found in the other color options. The special edition WH-1000XM4 headphones keep the same bronze accents found in their silver and black versions. The accessories that come with the special edition WH-1000XM4, like their case, cables, and adapters, are also in Silent White.
These special edition Sony headphones won’t be cheap. The price of the Silent White WH-1000XM4 will be £400 or €459. This price is higher than the one for the regular version WH-1000XM4, which is $350 in the US and £350 in the UK. There is still no word from Sony on whether the limited edition version of the headphones will come to the US market. If so, we can expect the price of the limited edition headphones to be around $400 in the US.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also have Digital Sound Enhancement, which is a feature that promises to make your compressed music files sound almost as good as their high-resolution versions, which means it enhances your song quality, helping provide a crispier-quality sound.
You can buy the regular Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones in black, silver or blue for $348 on Amazon.