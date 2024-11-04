Some Pixel phones suddenly can't run Google apps anymore
Up Next:
Google Play services, which are crucial for keeping apps running and updated, have suddenly stopped working for some Pixel users.
According to posts on X and Reddit by affected users, Google-made apps are suddenly displaying a message saying Google Play services are not supported by their device. It's certainly not a case of devices being too old to support Google Play services, which are supported on phones with Android 6.0 or higher, with phones as recent as Pixel 9 Pro XL experiencing the issue.
Google Play services is a core Android software that enables key functionalities on Android devices, including updating Google apps, connecting apps to Google services like Sign In and Maps, and providing background services and libraries to apps.
The Google Play services bug has broken apps that rely on it. It's not known what's causing the issue, with users on both stable Android 15 and QPR1 Beta experiencing it.
Some fixes have been discovered by users which may help re-enable Google Play services. The first one is uninstalling the most recent update, updating Google Play Services, and restarting your device, but doing so may reset some apps, including Google Wallet and Google Messages.
Judging by the number of complaints on social media, this problem doesn't seem to be affecting everyone.
Google Play services have suddenly been disabled on some Pixel phones. | Image Credit - tapplz, X"
According to posts on X and Reddit by affected users, Google-made apps are suddenly displaying a message saying Google Play services are not supported by their device. It's certainly not a case of devices being too old to support Google Play services, which are supported on phones with Android 6.0 or higher, with phones as recent as Pixel 9 Pro XL experiencing the issue.
The Google Play services bug has made many apps inaccessible. | Image Credit - icepac, Reddit
Google Play services is a core Android software that enables key functionalities on Android devices, including updating Google apps, connecting apps to Google services like Sign In and Maps, and providing background services and libraries to apps.
Users have taken to social media to complain about the bug. | Image Credit - Redskins Apathy, X
The Google Play services bug has broken apps that rely on it. It's not known what's causing the issue, with users on both stable Android 15 and QPR1 Beta experiencing it.
Some fixes have been discovered by users which may help re-enable Google Play services. The first one is uninstalling the most recent update, updating Google Play Services, and restarting your device, but doing so may reset some apps, including Google Wallet and Google Messages.
in case youre still having this issue i tried a solution provided by another commenter and it worked.
settings>apps>show all apps>3 dots in the top right corner>show system apps>google play services>3 dots in the top right corner>uninstall updates>scroll down (still in the apps page)>click on "app details" to open the play store page>update>restart device after its done updating.everything works for me now
edit: beware this resets your google wallet and unpairs any instances of google messages through the web
MysteriousBeef6395, Reddit User, November 2024
Another thing you could try is opting out of the Google Play services beta program if you are a part of it.
Recommended Stories
Had the same issue. Was resolved after uninstalling the updates for the google play services app.
I also participated in the beta program, which could have lead to this in the first place. Also dropped out of that just to make sure.
Incredible_max, Reddit User, November 2024
If these don't work for you, you might want to factory reset your device, but keep in mind that this process will erase all data from your phone.
There's no word from Google regarding the issue, but given its severity, we expect a comment and a fix from the company soon. After all, not just all Google apps, including Gmail and Photos, have stopped working for many people after the bug, but even some third-party apps have been rendered useless.
Judging by the number of complaints on social media, this problem doesn't seem to be affecting everyone.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: