Some Pixel phones suddenly can't run Google apps anymore

According to posts on X and Reddit by affected users, Google-made apps are suddenly displaying a message saying Google Play services are not supported by their device. It's certainly not a case of devices being too old to support Google Play services, which are supported on phones with Android 6.0 or higher, with phones as recent as Pixel 9 Pro XL experiencing the issue.





MysteriousBeef6395, Reddit User, November 2024

Another thing you could try is opting out of the Google Play services beta program if you are a part of it.



Incredible_max, Reddit User, November 2024



There's no word from Google regarding the issue, but given its severity, we expect a comment and a fix from the company soon. After all, not just all Google apps, including Gmail and Photos, have stopped working for many people after the bug, but even some third-party apps have been rendered useless.



Judging by the number of complaints on social media, this problem doesn't seem to be affecting everyone. If these don't work for you, you might want to factory reset your device, but keep in mind that this process will erase all data from your phone.

The Google Play services bug has broken apps that rely on it. It's not known what's causing the issue, with users on both stable Android 15 and QPR1 Beta experiencing it.Some fixes have been discovered by users which may help re-enable Google Play services. The first one is uninstalling the most recent update, updating Google Play Services, and restarting your device, but doing so may reset some apps, including Google Wallet and Google Messages.