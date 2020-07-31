Snag a brand-new, unlocked LG V50 5G for $360, no strings attached
For that low price, you get a competent flagship equipped with a high-res 6.4-inch OLED display, a speedy Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and a beefy 4,000mAh battery cell. As far as software goes, the V50 shipped with Android 9 but has since hopped aboard the Android 10 train. LG has also stated that it will be bringing its new Velvet UI to the V50 as well.
The eBay deal is from a seller known as ‘qualitycellz’, who boasts a 100% positive feedback rating. The V50 deal features a 128GB handset in Aurora Black, which is Sprint-branded but fully unlocked and compatible with CDMA and GSM carriers (though 5G may only work on T-Mobile/Sprint).
At just over $350, this is a steal for those looking for a flagship quality device at midrange prices. In fact, if you can live without the latest processor, it’s even got a number of advantages over newer devices like the OnePlus Nord, including better speakers, expandable storage via microSD, and a headphone jack.