Snag a brand-new, unlocked LG V50 5G for $360, no strings attached

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Jul 31, 2020, 2:47 PM
Last year’s V50 ThinQ was an excellent, forward-thinking device that was unfortunately priced too high courtesy of its status as one of the first 5G handsets in the American market (and LG’s first ever). Ironically, the fast-expanding 5G network means the V50 makes a lot more sense now than it was at launch, especially with steep discounts appearing across the internet.

One such discount can be found on eBay right now, where you can purchase a brand-new, unlocked V50 ThinQ for just $360. That’s a massive $800 or so off the original price of $1150 and a significant savings off the $500 asking price on other retailers.



For that low price, you get a competent flagship equipped with a high-res 6.4-inch OLED display, a speedy Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and a beefy 4,000mAh battery cell. As far as software goes, the V50 shipped with Android 9 but has since hopped aboard the Android 10 train. LG has also stated that it will be bringing its new Velvet UI to the V50 as well.

The V50 made headlines for its five-camera setup, and it still holds its own today, with a triple-sensor main shooter with dedicated wide-angle and telephoto lenses as well as optical image stabilization (OIS) for sharp, detailed images. On the other side, the phone rocks dual front-facing shooters for all of your selfie and groupie needs.

The eBay deal is from a seller known as ‘qualitycellz’, who boasts a 100% positive feedback rating. The V50 deal features a 128GB handset in Aurora Black, which is Sprint-branded but fully unlocked and compatible with CDMA and GSM carriers (though 5G may only work on T-Mobile/Sprint).

At just over $350, this is a steal for those looking for a flagship quality device at midrange prices. In fact, if you can live without the latest processor, it’s even got a number of advantages over newer devices like the OnePlus Nord, including better speakers, expandable storage via microSD, and a headphone jack.

