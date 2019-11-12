Software updates Apps Wearables

Casio Pro Trek WSD-F21HR rugged smartwatch gains Google Fit support

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 12, 2019, 10:53 PM
The Pro Trek WSD-F21HR is one of Casio's most recent smartwatches, but that doesn't that it's not missing some features that customers might be looking for. For example, the rugged wearable device did not come with Google Fit support at launch, a big deal for runners.

Well, that's no longer the case as Casio recently announced that the Pro Trek WSD-F21HR can be linked with Google Fit allowing users to track their running data. Once you update your watch's “Casio Moment Setter+” to the latest version, the history log data recorder by WSD-F21HR activity APP will link with Google Fit APP.

All log data can be viewed on the Google Fit app on your smartphone, as long as you update your smartwatch. And before you ask, no, Google Fit support is not available for other Casio smartwatches like the WSD-F10, F20 or F30.

If you don't know how to update your smartwatch, simply tap Play Store, select “Apps on your watch,” tap the “My Apps” icon, and choose to update Casio Moment Setter+ whenever an update is available.

Pssst3
Reply

3. Pssst3

Posts: 2; Member since: Sep 06, 2019

50 meters "waterproof", but don't touch the buttons, isn't my idea of a "rugged" watch. 200 meters with no buttons is. This is a jogger watch for dilettantes.

posted on yesterday, 1:17 PM

Deadeye37
Reply

5. Deadeye37

Posts: 311; Member since: Jan 25, 2011

This watch is rugged. It'll hold up to swimming & other outdoor activities for the most part. (I can't remember if it is mil spec for dust & heat). Personally, I have a Fossil Gen 5 and use it to track my swims and go shallow snorkeling in the ocean. Works great. I think your idea of a rugged watch is a dive watch.

posted on yesterday, 6:13 PM

