Audio

Shure announces true-wireless headphones and earbuds, adding more competition to the AirPods Pro

Georgi Zarkov by Georgi Zarkov   /  Jan 06, 2020, 5:41 AM
Shure announces true-wireless headphones and earbuds, adding more competition to the AirPods Pro
Shure might be a name you haven't heard, but audiophiles are well familiar with it as the company is one of the biggest names in the audio business, providing professional equipment for concert venues and studios alike. Of course, Shure also has a number of products that are suitable for non-pro users, but now it’s releasing a new line made specifically with the casual user in mind.

Called AONIC, the new line will be initially represented by two products: a pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancelation and a pair of true wireless earphones.

Let’s begin with the AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones. These over-the-ear headphones are created with comfort in mind, meant to accompany you during your daily commute, international flights, separating you in your own bubble of blissful audio. The company ensures that users will be able to enjoy the premium audio quality that’s come to be expected from the brand.

The technical details, which we’re sure audiophiles will love to learn, haven’t been released yet, but we do know that the expected battery life is around 20 hours, which is on the low end for the class.

And for those of you that prefer something more discrete, Shure made the AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones. As you might have guessed from the name, these earbuds don’t come with active noise cancelation but instead, rely on their snug fit in your ear to separate you from any environmental distractions.

And they should fit snugly since they share the same design musicians use for in-ear monitoring on stage. The design is far from the minimalist one of the AirPods but the extended piece will make the AONIC 215 much harder to lose and it comes with a big benefit: long battery life.

Long for wireless earbuds, that is. Shure says the pair can keep you entertained for 8 hours on one charge with three additional charges stored within their carrying case.

Both pairs will be supported by the ShurePlus PLAY app that will let users finetune their audio experience.

Additional information, including the prices for both products, will be available when they hit the market in Spring 2020. The marketing campaign will be led by Adam Levine, frontman of the popular band Maroon 5.

If you happen to drop by Las Vegas this week, you can try the AONIC 50 and AONIC 215 at Shure’s CES booth and get a chance to win some of the rewards Shure has prepared for its visitors.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Wazupmrg
Reply

3. Wazupmrg

Posts: 203; Member since: Apr 10, 2017

Air Pods Pro are hardly the leader for true wireless cans. Don't flatter yourselves or your overlord with that statement. Air pods are significantly below several other options. Sheep may flock to get them, but they have no idea how much they leave on the table with performance, clarity, and power

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled
google-has-no-plans-for-a-pixel-4a-xl
Hot rumor: Google to release just one mid-range Pixel model this year
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market
apple-iphone-9-se2-plus-report
A bigger iPhone 9/SE 2 could arrive by the end of this year

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
oneplus-6-6t-android-10-update-december
Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
t-mobile-version-of-oneplus-7-pro-receives-android-10-update
This is one reason why the unlocked version of an Android phone tops the carrier-locked model

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless