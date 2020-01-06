Shure announces true-wireless headphones and earbuds, adding more competition to the AirPods Pro
Let’s begin with the AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones. These over-the-ear headphones are created with comfort in mind, meant to accompany you during your daily commute, international flights, separating you in your own bubble of blissful audio. The company ensures that users will be able to enjoy the premium audio quality that’s come to be expected from the brand.
And for those of you that prefer something more discrete, Shure made the AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones. As you might have guessed from the name, these earbuds don’t come with active noise cancelation but instead, rely on their snug fit in your ear to separate you from any environmental distractions.
And they should fit snugly since they share the same design musicians use for in-ear monitoring on stage. The design is far from the minimalist one of the AirPods but the extended piece will make the AONIC 215 much harder to lose and it comes with a big benefit: long battery life.
Long for wireless earbuds, that is. Shure says the pair can keep you entertained for 8 hours on one charge with three additional charges stored within their carrying case.
Both pairs will be supported by the ShurePlus PLAY app that will let users finetune their audio experience.
Additional information, including the prices for both products, will be available when they hit the market in Spring 2020. The marketing campaign will be led by Adam Levine, frontman of the popular band Maroon 5.
If you happen to drop by Las Vegas this week, you can try the AONIC 50 and AONIC 215 at Shure’s CES booth and get a chance to win some of the rewards Shure has prepared for its visitors.
1 Comment
3. Wazupmrg
Posts: 203; Member since: Apr 10, 2017
posted on 1 hour ago 1
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):