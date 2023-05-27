Shoppers are going crazy for Galaxy S22+ deal that knocks $502 off the price

Samsung currently has the fantastic Galaxy S22 Plus on sale for a massive $250 off, with the potential to save up to an additional $175 if you trade in an old phone, bringing the total savings to $425.





The Galaxy S22 Plus is over a year old at this point but is still one of the best Android smartphones that you can get. It retails for $999.99 but Samsung is currently selling it for $749.99. With a trade-in, the price nose dives to $574.99.





Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB 6.6 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 50MP + 12MP +10MP 3x cameras | 4,500mAh battery | 45W charging $250 off (25%) $749 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB 6.6 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 50MP + 12MP +10MP 3x cameras | 4,500mAh battery | 45W charging $502 off (50%) $497 99 $999 99 Buy at Woot





The phone has a polished, refined design with minimal bezels, a flat screen, and a hole-punch camera. The display and the rear are protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus+ and the phone is IP68 dust/water resistant, meaning it should survive accidental dunks in water.





The 6.6 inches 120Hz OLED screen somehow feels more comfortable in hands than its size would have you believe. The screen is crisp and bright and easily viewable outdoors.





The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and is swift to use. There are no lags or stutters and it handles everything smoothly.





The triple rear camera array has a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Telephoto cameras are often reserved for pricey, $900 and up phones, so $749.99 for true optical zoom is a pretty awesome price.





The cameras churn out bright images with sharp details and natural colors. They also do a good job even when lighting conditions are not favorable. The phone can shoot high-res 8K videos at 24 fps.





A 4,500mAh battery keeps the lights on and you can expect to get a day and a half of use off a full charge. The phone charges at a maximum speed of 45W and goes from 0 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.





Woot also has the phone on sale for half off but stock is depleting fast. At the time of writing, they only have the Pink Gold model in stock.





Grab one of these deals if you want a high-end phone with no weaknesses and four years of software updates but don't want to spend $999 on the Galaxy S23 Plus.