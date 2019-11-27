Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Call of Duty: Mobile competitor Shadowgun: War Games up for pre-registration

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 27, 2019, 2:09 AM
Call of Duty: Mobile competitor Shadowgun: War Games up for pre-registration
It's hard to believe that another game can take Call of Duty: Mobile's crown of best FPS mobile game, but it's no shame in being second or third top-rated first-person shooter game. The folks at MADFINGER Games, which some of you might know from the Shadowgun series, believe that they can bring mobile gamers an FPS at least just as good as Call of Duty.

Their upcoming title, Shadowgun: War Games is the closes Call of Duty: Mobile competitor in a few months, the developers claim. While the game is not yet available to play, Android and iOS users can already pre-register on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Visually, Shadowgun: War Games is more akin to Overwatch rather than Call of Duty, but it promises the same tactical gameplay as the latter, as well as “outstanding graphics.” Shadowgun: War Games is a free-to-play FPS where you can squad up with friends and play against players worldwide in arenas, maps and unique events across the Shadowgun Universe.



It's got two game modes already confirmed – Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch, as well as a bunch of unique heroes, each with their distinctive style and skills. Players will be able to customize their heroes with unique skins and emotes in PvP multiplayer game modes.

Shadowgun: War Games will be launched next year, but a beta program will kick off soon where select players will be able to take it for a whirl.

1 Comment

midan
Reply

1. midan

Posts: 3111; Member since: Oct 09, 2017

I'm disappointed by the development of mobile game graphics in recent years, first it got huge leaps, but in recent years there hasn't been any game? showing what these mobile devices really can handle. I think the fact that developers want to support many devices as possible is holding them back. Or maybe they got lazy because they know less will be enough.

posted on 44 min ago

