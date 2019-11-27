Call of Duty: Mobile competitor Shadowgun: War Games up for pre-registration
Visually, Shadowgun: War Games is more akin to Overwatch rather than Call of Duty, but it promises the same tactical gameplay as the latter, as well as “outstanding graphics.” Shadowgun: War Games is a free-to-play FPS where you can squad up with friends and play against players worldwide in arenas, maps and unique events across the Shadowgun Universe.
It's got two game modes already confirmed – Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch, as well as a bunch of unique heroes, each with their distinctive style and skills. Players will be able to customize their heroes with unique skins and emotes in PvP multiplayer game modes.
Shadowgun: War Games will be launched next year, but a beta program will kick off soon where select players will be able to take it for a whirl.
