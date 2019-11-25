Activision details Call of Duty: Mobile's new Zombies mode, controller support
Originally a downloadable map in the Zombies mode within Call of Duty: World at War, Shi No Numa returns in the mobile version of the game. Here are some of the features offered in this special mode:
- A session of zombies can be played alone or with up to three other players
- You and your teammates will begin a game with only a pistol and a knife. These will be used to protect you against the hordes of undead creatures.
- After taking damage, your character will regenerate health if they do not take any more damage for five seconds.
- The roaming undead can appear through windows, which can be boarded up to hinder their progress. Standing near a window will board it up automatically.
- Boarding windows and killing zombies are the two primary ways of earning points, which can be used for various benefits.
Along with the Classic Mode, Call of Duty: Mobile Zombies also has a Raid Mode, where players must complete a set number of waves until they face a final boss. Raids can be played on two difficulty settings: Normal (8 rounds) and Heroic (12 rounds).
Another important addition to Call of Duty: Mobile is controller support. Thanks to the latest update, the game supports official DualShock 4 PlayStation 4 and official Xbox One controllers. All versions of official PS4 controllers will work except the first generation, which are not supported.
According to Activision, additional controller support may be available in future updates, so if you're using a non-supported controller right now, you may experience issues with functionality.
Keep in mind that controllers will only work during a match, which means that if you're in a lobby or in-game menu like changing loadout, you will have to use the phone's native controls. More importantly, players will be matched with other players also using a controller. To connect your supported controller to Call of Duty: Mobile, follow the step-by-step guide provided by developers.
