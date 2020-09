Score 50% off Aukey wireless earbuds and more with these Amazon deals

LXLUBZPF

If wireless charging isn’t really your thing, the similar PB-Y12 model is also on sale, offering the same 10,000mAh capacity and support for QC 3.0 and PD charging standards. Plus, the device intelligently adjusts its output to avoid frying the batteries on any smaller accessories. You can combine the Amazon coupon and the promo code Y3QJGS8T for a total of 46% off, bringing the price into the sub-$20 range.









Finally, the brand’s USB-C charging cables are also at a steep discount, with the code QFKFUKWZ taking 40% off the normal asking price. The three-pack of cables features a durable braided nylon build, along with support for fast charging at up to 3 amps. With the promotion, the cables are under $2 each, making them a total steal.









While Black Friday is still a ways off, great deals on tech accessories can still be found here and there. This week, Aukey brings a number of considerable discounts to its range of products, including half off wireless earbuds and more.The Aukey N33 series earbuds hold a number of premium features within their unassuming silicone build, including Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and IPX6 water resistance. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and offer up to 8 hours of usage time, while ten minutes of charging (via USB-C) can add up to 2 hours of battery life.The earbuds generally cost a relative premium of $79, but you can cut 50% off that price with the coupon code, making them a steal for anyone searching for a no-frills audio option with noise cancellation.Aukey is also running great promotions on charging accessories like power banks and charging cables. The Aukey PB-Y32 power bank offers a large 10,000mAh capacity with wireless charging , so you can charge your supported devices even without cables. It also boasts Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support and 18W PD output to top up your devices as quickly as possible. It’s normally 34 dollars, but the codeslashes 30% off that price.