Save your AirPods, iPad, and Apple Watch with Spigen’s elegant protection 'beyond the phone'











Enjoy your daily life with Spigen's Smart Device Accessories protection

Spigen Lock Fit AirPods Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 case The Spigen smart accessory collection transfers the knowledge and experience acquired from crafting such phone staples like its line of Rugged or Tough Armor cases, to making protection with similar characteristics for the extensive collection of phone accessories we carry with us on a daily basis.









Perhaps the most popular Apple accessory to go with your iPhone after its case is Apple's AirPods line of wireless earbuds, and ditto for Samsung's Galaxy series and its Buds Pro audio companions. Their iconic design brings street cred, hours of music on a charge, plus noise isolation if you buy the Pro models, but the case and buds are just as easy to misplace or damage as they are indispensable for your daily audio routine.





Enter Spigen's Lock Fit case for Apple AirPods Pro made from light and durable thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate. The Lock Fit case by Spigen looks and feels like it will protect your AirPods from anything your daily life throws at them, and is chockfull of features to go with the safety net.





The locking mechanism keeps your case closed at all times, no matter the body height you drop the AirPods from, while the wrapping is shock absorbent and scratch resistant, with cutouts for the AirPods charging port, pairing button, or the LED light that notifies you for the charging and connection status in all scenarios.





The carabiner ring makes it easier to have on you at all times, while the softish surface provides easy grip while making the Lock Fit case for your AirPods Pro look sharp and minimalistic for unobtrusive carry. To top it all off, the Hybrid Polymer Technology made of polycarb on the inside and TPU exterior makes the elegant Lock Fit case compatible with the AirPods Pro wireless charging system.





Spigen Mag Armor MagFit case for the AirPods Pro with wireless charging









The Mag Armor Magfit line are Spigen's dedicated cases made with Apple's MagSafe wireless charging system in mind. For the first time, there is now a tough AirPods Pro case that is also MagSafe-compatible through its strong built-in magnets.





Thus, the Mag Armor Magfit AirPods Pro wrapping ensures both secure MagSafe wireless charging compatibility for your venerable Apple earbuds, but it also provides the same Hybrid Polymer Technology that the Lock fit offers, complete with the carabiner ring for easy carry and a drop or scratch-resistant grippy soft surface on the outside.





The difference? The Spigen Mag Armor Magfit case for the AirPods Pro with wireless MagSafe charging also comes with extra support in the form of a strong adhesive tape that includes a replacement in the bundle. The case offers a keychain cover and visible LED light to indicate the battery charging status. The difference? The Spigen Mag Armor Magfit case for the AirPods Pro with wireless MagSafe charging also comes with extra support in the form of a strong adhesive tape that includes a replacement in the bundle. The case offers a keychain cover and visible LED light to indicate the battery charging status.





Spigen Rugged Armor Apple Watch case









The ultimate test for an accessory of Apple's most popular wearable is if it keeps it look like a regular timepiece, and the Rugged Armor Pro Watch case of Spigen delivers. Dubbed the "ideal combination of style and defense," the Rugged Armor Pro Apple Watch case has a shock-absorbent layer on the inside, while exuding an elegant look with its matte surface and carbon fiber details.





The extra flexible layer prevents Apple Watch wear and tear, especially the precious OLED display, which is protected against scratching also by the raised case lip. Compatible with all Apple Watch models, from series 4 and up, the Spigen Rugged Armor watch case offers adjustable wristbands with a secure metal clasp planted directly into the unibody construction. Slap it on, and stop worrying about daily wear and tear to your Apple Watch!





Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch









The most expensive non-iPhone piece of equipment that Spigen's renowned Rugged Armor line can protect is Apple's iPad Pro line that can easily surpass a grand in price. The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch and other models offers tough but elegant looking safety for Apple's professional slate line, wrapping it like a glove with all the precise port and button cutouts fitting into place like a favorite puzzle.





"Suit up like a pro," says Spigen, as it provides not only two-stack protection with its proprietary Air Cushion Technology that absorbs the daily impacts your iPad Pro has to endure, or raised lips around the screen and camera glass, but also extra features that augment the usage experience.





Spigen's tough but rather slim Rugged Armor Pro wrapping for the Apple iPad Pro is fully compatible with all Apple Pencil functions, for instance, but it also provides a built-in kickstand for more accessible doodling and comfortable work or play inclines.





With its exclusive line of smart accessory protection, the makers of the world's most popular line of yet elegant protective cases can slap the "Never walk alone" to the lineup with clear conscience and the warning "It's tough out there" won't be addressed to your snuggly safe phone companions as long as they are wrapped in Spigen. With its exclusive line of smart accessory protection, the makers of the world's most popular line of yet elegant protective cases can slap the "Never walk alone" to the lineup with clear conscience and the warning "It's tough out there" won't be addressed to your snuggly safe phone companions as long as they are wrapped in Spigen.