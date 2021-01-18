Samsung's heir gets 20-year prison sentence, throwing company plans in disarray
Lee was accused of wiring the equivalent of almost $40 million from Samsung subsidiaries to two foundations set up by a confidante of impeached president of South Korea Park Geun-hye. The money was allegedly paid out to win favor from the country's state pension fund, which supported a merger between two Samsung affiliates in 2015.
The verdict saw him stay locked up for about a year, and then released earlier after a sentence reduction, seemingly just in time to take the chief role in the succession plans of his dying father, Samsung's chairman Lee Kun-hee, son of the company's founder.
With Lee Jae-yong in jail, what would the impact on Samsung be?
That's right, the new verdict saw deliberations where "Lee, 52, was accused of offering horses and other payments to a friend of the former president to win support for his formal succession at the corporation," and has actually already been upheld by the Supreme Court, so some prison time for Lee seems inevitable now.
The news comes on the heel of Samsung's announcements that it will be pouring over a hundred billion dollars into next-gen chipset, display, and 5G equipment, meaning to take on TSMC, get an early lead in foldable phones, and capitalize on Huawei's decimation by blacklisting.
If Lee Jae-yong was only a figure head skating on his father's money, the impact on those future plans of Samsung wouldn't be very noticeable, but he was actually the person with the vision to restructure and provide the long-term strategic planning that was behind those multibillion moves of the company in the first place. If and how him going to prison for a prolonged sentence will impact Samsung's future operations remains to be seen, but we hope that the exciting future plans for new technologies remain intact, at least in the next few Galaxy iterations.
Needless to say, Mr Lee is unlikely to be held until it's time for the Galaxy S40 but he could very well serve quite a long sentence to set an example nonetheless, so hopefully Samsung has contigency plans for whatever is in its pipeline for that period.