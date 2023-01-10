Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Unpacked event is official for February 1st

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 will launch on February 1st
Brace yourselves, Samsung fans - the time you have been waiting for is finally (almost) here. We are, of course, referring to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23. The latter will be the Korean tech giant’s flagship for 2023 and will be making its way to the hands of customers next month.

Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off!

Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus

The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down!
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung


Samsung has officially announced the launch date of its newest flagship smartphone lineup. The latter will consist of three devices - the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra - and will formally make its debut on February 1st, 2023 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. The announcement came directly from Samsung itself. 


In fact, we are so close to the event that the Samsung’s Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are now live. Of course, the early birds will be duly rewarded, in addition to the already generous pre-order deals that Samsung has come to be known for.

All three Galaxy S23 models will come equipped with a custom version of Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This will make the smartphones the most powerful Android devices on the market to date.

Beyond the major improvement in performance, users can also expect a plethora of additional upgrades. This includes superior battery life (courtesy of the energy-efficient SoC and the bigger battery capacities), and a vastly improved camera module on the ultra-premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung is placing a lot of hope on this year’s Galaxy S series. Given the underwhelming fiscal quarter the company has experienced and the poor economic long-term outlook, Samsung really needs the Galaxy S23 to be a success.

Luckily, according to most sources, the prices of the lineup will likely remain the same as those of last year’s Galaxy S22. Still, only time will tell whether the Galaxy S23 has what it takes to succeed. The good thing is that we will know everything - sooner rather than later.
Story Timeline
49 stories
10 Jan, 2023
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Unpacked event is official for February 1st Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra promo videos unsurprisingly hype up 200MP camera
08 Jan, 2023
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
07 Jan, 2023
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
06 Jan, 2023
Rumor claims Samsung could increase the prices of the entire Galaxy S23 lineup
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Goodbye, AirPods and Apple Watch! Groundbreaking hybrid Huawei watch-buds give us the future now!
Goodbye, AirPods and Apple Watch! Groundbreaking hybrid Huawei watch-buds give us the future now!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless